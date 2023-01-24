Read full article on original website
Jamahal Hill wowed the world with his skills at UFC 283, but says they've been on display this whole time
Jamahal Hill has been told that winning a UFC championship is a life-changing event. The new light heavyweight title holder hasn't really seen his life changed too dramatically just yet, though his reign is less than a week old. There is, though, one way Hill is seeing a change: The...
James Dolan gives fiery interview defending facial recognition tech at MSG
To James Dolan, revenge is a dish best served cold! The billionaire Madison Square Garden CEO gave a fiery interview Thursday defending his use of facial recognition technology and invoking “The Godfather” — while threatening to retaliate against critics who’ve allegedly come after him for the move. “People say, ‘You’re so sensitive, you shouldn’t defend yourself.’ It’s like something out of ‘The Godfather’ — like, ‘It’s only business,’” Dolan fumed to FOX 5. “[But] the Garden has to defend itself.” Dolan had just been asked about the State Liquor Authority’s alleged threat to halt liquor sales at his venues, when he revealed that he...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course
Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet
Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt
The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes captured on video spitting in man’s face at game
Matt Barnes was captured on video spitting in the face of another man during an incident on Sunday. Barnes attended Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The former NBA player got into a heated altercation with his fiancée’s ex-husband on a concourse at the venue.
Sports World Reacts To Bronny James' Wild Projection
Bronny James' celebrity status has reached all-time heights as he gets closer to his college commitment decision. According to On3 Sports' NIL Valuations, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James has more NIL value than any other athlete in college sports. Bronny sits atop the top-100 list with a ...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Matt Barnes Granted Restraining Order Against Man He Spat On
The man in question is Barnes’ Fiancée’s ex-husband. Yesterday, we reported on how Matt Barnes came face-to-face with his fiancée’s ex-husband at the 49ers-Cowboys game. The man, who goes by the name David Patterson Jr., confronted Barnes and it got very heated. In fact, Barnes subsequently spat on Patterson.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Eager To Sign Edgar Berlanga To Golden Boy: 'Come Talk To Us, Or We'll Fly To You'
Oscar de la Hoya is determined to add Edgar Berlanga to the Golden Boy Promotions roster. The unbeaten super middleweight hit the free agent market earlier this month after nearly four years spent under the Top Rank banner. The two sides parted ways on amicable terms, just one month after Berlanga completed a six-month suspension following a June 11 win over Alexis Angulo where he was caught attempting to bite his opponent in the ninth-round of an eventual unanimous decision victory.
MLB Legend Calls Hall of Fame Vote "Embarrassment"
On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one nominee, former 3B Scott Rolen, to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, but many others who were on the ballot were not so fortunate and did not get elected.
The Ringer
Not Just the High End. Plus, NBA Notes and Baseball Talk With Steve Perrault.
Mike and Jesse start the pod by talk investment strategies for lower-end cards (3:42). After that, they go through some NBA notes and discuss why it may be a good time to invest in Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Brandon Ingram cards (12:16). Then, they are joined by Steve Perrault from the ITM Podcast to talk Baseball Hall of Fame, Red Sox prospects, and answer some mailbag questions (18:09).
Wild video of Victor Wembanyama palming basketball goes viral
The evidence continues to mount that Victor Wembanyama is actually a mythical creature from Middle Earth. The NBA shared a crazy video this week of the projected No. 1 overall pick Wembanyama palming a basketball. While mere mortals would probably need all five fingers to palm the ball, Wembanyama managed to do it with just... The post Wild video of Victor Wembanyama palming basketball goes viral appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
McDonald's All-American Game Makes Decision On Bronny James
Bronny James has been named to the 2023 McDonald's All-American game. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will follow in his father's footsteps as the most recent member of the esteemed high school All-Star game. Bronny's stock as a recruit in the 2023 class has steadily risen over his high ...
Sporting News
Future Super Bowl locations: Host cities, stadiums for Super Bowl 2024 and beyond
The biggest game in American football — indeed, all of American sports — will play out in State Farm Stadium this year. Hosting the Super Bowl (which will have its 57th iteration in 2023) is a lucrative opportunity for which many NFL host cities have clamored and bid. It's also a massive undertaking that requires years of planning and logistical hurdles.
thenexthoops.com
2023 McDonald’s All-American Girls’ rosters announced
The 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game rosters were announced on Tuesday during ESPN’s NBA Today, with 6’0 guard Juju Watkins, USC commit and No. 1 ranked prospect and 6’0 guard Mikaylah Williams, LSU commit and No. 2 ranked prospect, headlining the rosters. Girls from all over the...
