Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested

54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Elon Musk Serves Another 'Population Collapse' Warning As China's Latest Numbers Cause Alarm: 'Massive Danger To Future Of Civilization'

Billionaire Elon Musk reiterated his potential global population collapse warning as the world's most populous country reported its first decline in recent years. What Happened: Musk on Wednesday took to Twitter to once again warn his followers of the declining world population as China's headcount shrank for the first time in six decades last year.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:02 p.m. EST

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation. SAQQARA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt has unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo. The excavation team said Thursday that the items lay beneath an ancient stone enclosure within the necropolis and date back to the fifth and sixth dynasties of Egypt's ancient Old Kingdom. The antiquities were unearthed during a year-long excavation. One of the uncovered tombs belonged to a priest from the fifth dynasty, while the other larger tomb belonged to an officer once known as the Pharaoh's "keeper of the secrets.″ Other major findings from the excavation included a sarcophagus, statues and amulets. Egypt often publicly touts its ancient discoveries to attract more tourists.
The Mike Pompeo speech on China’s influence on US universities that MIT killed

It’s always the way with political memoirs that everyone sifts them for the high-grade gossip. So it is with Mike Pompeo’s memoir, “Never Give an Inch” released this week. Media reports have understandably focused on the former CIA director and Secretary of State’s opinions on Donald Trump, John Bolton, Kim Jong-Un and a bunch of other folks. But as is often the case, one of the biggest stories in the book has so far been overlooked. When Pompeo was Secretary of State he took probably the most hawkish view any American official has yet taken towards the Communist Party of China. In...
Today in History - Jan. 23

Today is Monday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2023. There are 342 days left in the year. On Jan. 23, 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution, eliminating the poll tax in federal elections, was ratified as South Dakota became the 38th state to endorse it. On...
