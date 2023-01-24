ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

T-Mobile Customers: Today's the Last Day to Claim Your Refund

Current and past T-Mobile customers may be eligible for part of a $350 million settlement, but tonight is your last chance to file a claim for compensation. T-Mobile agreed to the massive payout in 2022 to resolve claims that a massive data breach that exposed millions of people's personal information was at least partially due to its negligence.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Panhandle Post

37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth. T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that...
WASHINGTON STATE
OpenClassActions.com

FTC Issues $3 Million Credit Karma Rebate to Consumers

Credit Karma is issuing a refund of $3,000,000 to customers who were allegedly sent false pre-approval offers. According to the FTC, "pre approval" or "pre qualify" is just as deceptive as offers that include "free", "low-calorie", or "natural" in marketing or advertising. The Federal Trade Commission has arranged that customers would have the $3 Million settlement as part of an agreement with Credit Karma for customers' time that was wasted after applying for "pre-approved" offers.
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
msn.com

T-Mobile Suffers Another Data Breach, Affecting 37 Million Accounts

T-Mobile has been hit by another data breach. The nation's second-largest wireless carrier on Thursday disclosed that a "bad actor" took advantage of one of its application programming interfaces to gain data on "approximately 37 million current postpaid and prepaid customer accounts." In an 8K filing with the US Securities...
Minha D.

Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud

In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
24/7 Wall St.

Did Your T-Mobile Account Get Hacked?

T-Mobile did not exactly make public that 37 million customer accounts were hacked. It put the information in a regulatory filing. T-Mobile has about 110 million customers, so presumably, there is a one in three chance you were hacked if you have a T-Mobile account. The company does not appear ready to tell you if […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy