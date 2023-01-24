Read full article on original website
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Motley Fool
Have $3,000? These 3 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
Oracle will profit from the secular expansion of the cloud market. Magnite is a great long-term play on the CTV advertising market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
Motley Fool
Here's Why Qualtrics Stock Jumped This Morning
Qualtrics ended 2022 on a strong note, beating expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The company's contracted revenue beyond one year is growing faster than its contracted revenue for 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Motley Fool
1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett values companies with high brand loyalty and consistent long-term growth, and Apple is a champion of both. As a result, Apple is by far Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding. Additionally, the company has made promising strides in 2023 toward boosting iPhone profits and diversifying revenue. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
High-quality dividend stocks are a proven hedge against market volatility. Eli Lilly stock is a reliable income vehicle and a long-term capital appreciation play. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
How Much Upside is Left in Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)? Wall Street Analysts Think 53.67%
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX) closed the last trading session at $8.59, gaining 20% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $13.20 indicates a 53.7% upside potential.
Motley Fool
Marvell's 58% Drop Last Year Gives Investors a Magnificent Buying Opportunity
The semiconductor specialist's most significant growth drivers come from 5G, cloud computing, and autos -- namely, some of the hottest long-term trends in the market. The stock dropped due to its revenue growth hitting a wall. The company has high operating leverage; an increase in revenue will rapidly boost profits.
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 8 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Microsoft, 3M, Boeing earnings
Microsoft's fiscal second-quarter earnings beat estimates. Revenue missed. Guidance short. CEO Satya Nadella excited about OpenAI's ChatGPT. But CFO Amy Hood plays grim reaper halfway through the call. Maturing tech. MUST WAIT UNTIL AMY. Only thing that matters. Azure cloud sales up 38% year over year in constant currency. Lots of price target cuts by Wall Street analysts, but they largely keep their buy ratings. The Club has MSFT at our 2 rating, meaning we'd like to see more pullback before considering buying more.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner
The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Tesla stock could soar 50% and is the top pick in an auto sector that's seeing an EV 'shake-out,' Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says
Tesla stock could add 50% despite price cuts to vehicles, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Adam Jonas cited Tesla's strong balance sheet and profitability. "Tesla's recent price cuts are just the latest sign the EV market may be entering the 'shake-out' phase," he wrote. Tesla stock could gain 50% on...
Motley Fool
More Likely to 5x First: Tesla vs. Rivian
Tesla stock would be almost double its prior record high if it returned 5x from here. High potential returns comes with higher risk for Rivian investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
'One of the most important earnings calls in its history': Here's what Wall Street expects from Tesla's 4th-quarter earnings
Tesla is set to report fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday after a rocky 2022. Investors are laser-focused on the company's profit guidance after it announced big price cuts. Here's what Wall Street expects to see from the electric vehicle maker's earnings report. Tesla will report its fourth-quarter...
Tesla reports record earnings but tighter profit margins
Tesla reported record profits for the fourth quarter and the full year, but its profit margins were tighter due to higher costs, recent price cuts, and sales in the quarter that were weaker than hoped.
Motley Fool
Better Buy In 2023: Amazon Stock vs. Tesla Stock
Both Amazon and Tesla face challenges that have caused their stocks to decline. The likely earnings trajectory of one of these stocks makes it more attractive right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Best Dividend Stock to Buy? Raytheon Stock vs. 3M Stock
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has positions in 3M. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
3 Remarkable Stocks That Can Burn Short-Sellers Big-Time in 2023
The 2022 bear market allowed short-sellers to rack up big gains. Although short-sellers typically target poor-performing businesses, high short interest can leave skeptics open to a short squeeze. Three heavily short-sold stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to surprise short-sellers this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
