Mooresville fire injures 3, damages NASCAR team’s shop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop injured three people and significantly damaged the building Thursday morning in Mooresville, according to Mooresville Fire-Rescue and NASCAR. The fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. for the business at 110 Fernwood Lane, just off Charlotte Highway.
Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week
VIDEO: Train slams into tractor-trailer at railroad crossing in Wingate
WINGATE, N.C. — Authorities in Wingate had to shut down traffic Wednesday night after a train struck a tractor-trailer at the railroad crossing at North Main and East Wilson streets. This is the second time a train has struck an 18-wheeler in a week at the crossing. There were...
1 shot to death in northeast Charlotte: CMPD
The incident happened on the 500 block of Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road.
Two charged in north Charlotte shooting that killed mother in crossfire set for plea slot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of the men accused of killing a mother in north Charlotte nearly four years ago are scheduled to be in court Thursday for a plea slot. Adonis Smith, Tychicus Dobie and Marquis Smith are accused of firing the shots that struck and killed 27-year-old Kendal Crank.
WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams
Hotel stay for displaced Charlotte senior citizens extended through February
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month ago, more than 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a burst pipe made the building unlivable. Initially, they were put in a hotel and told they’d have to be out of there by the next week. The good news is that on Wednesday night WBTV learned Mecklenburg County is paying to extend the hotel stay for these seniors through the end of February when initially they were told they would have to find other arrangements.
Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 45-year-old man is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a 30-year-old in northeast Charlotte Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said Earl Marcelius Likely is accused of killing Devon Simmons. Officers responded to the shooting in the 500...
Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
Driver was going 95 mph, had BAC of .23 in N.C. 109 crash that killed mom, kids: NCSHP report
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people say is a dangerous stretch of road. On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an […]
1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
Senior citizens continue to look for permanent residence after Charlotte living facility flood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month ago, 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Initially, they were put in a hotel and told they’d have to be out of there by next week. The good news is that on Wednesday night we learned Mecklenburg County is paying to extend the hotel stay for these seniors through the end of February when initially they were told they would have to find other arrangements.
CMPD searching for convenience store robber
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify suspect that robbed west Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the individual who robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte. The incident happened Sunday, January 22 around 6 p.m. at the Xpress Mart located at 2630 Beatties Ford Road. Surveillance footage from the business shows a...
