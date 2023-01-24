CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month ago, more than 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a burst pipe made the building unlivable. Initially, they were put in a hotel and told they’d have to be out of there by the next week. The good news is that on Wednesday night WBTV learned Mecklenburg County is paying to extend the hotel stay for these seniors through the end of February when initially they were told they would have to find other arrangements.

