Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Mooresville fire injures 3, damages NASCAR team’s shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop injured three people and significantly damaged the building Thursday morning in Mooresville, according to Mooresville Fire-Rescue and NASCAR. The fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. for the business at 110 Fernwood Lane, just off Charlotte Highway.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gas leak disrupts traffic on busy Salisbury road

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A contract crew doing work near a railroad crossing on Jake Alexander Boulevard hit a gas line, causing the road to be closed to drivers. The incident was reported just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday. Salisbury Police had Jake Alexander Boulevard closed to traffic while crews worked to repair the problem.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Train and tractor-trailer collide in Wingate for second time in a week

WINGATE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Hotel stay for displaced Charlotte senior citizens extended through February

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month ago, more than 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a burst pipe made the building unlivable. Initially, they were put in a hotel and told they’d have to be out of there by the next week. The good news is that on Wednesday night WBTV learned Mecklenburg County is paying to extend the hotel stay for these seniors through the end of February when initially they were told they would have to find other arrangements.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station is 8th of 2023

CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte tenants protest corporate landlords

CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
qcnews.com

1 caught, 1 on run after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Concord Police say they caught a person breaking into a home and another suspect is on the run Wednesday night. Authorities say two suspects broke into an unoccupied home. An alert neighbor called the police. Officers arrived quickly, and upon arrival, the suspects...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Senior citizens continue to look for permanent residence after Charlotte living facility flood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A month ago, 80 senior citizens were told to leave their homes at Magnolia Senior Apartments after a pipe burst, and made the building unlivable. Initially, they were put in a hotel and told they’d have to be out of there by next week. The good news is that on Wednesday night we learned Mecklenburg County is paying to extend the hotel stay for these seniors through the end of February when initially they were told they would have to find other arrangements.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD searching for convenience store robber

CHARLOTTE, NC

