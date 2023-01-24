PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers are pushing an initiative that offers an optional social studies curriculum for K-12 and university students rooted in “American exceptionalism.” Under the initiative pushed forward Monday, the state’s largest teacher preparation institute would develop public university courses comparing the U.S. with socialist and communist nations and oversee a K-12 social and civic curriculum. The state’s social studies standards have been under review for over a year. Education groups have been critical of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s effort to infuse “patriotic” education goals into the standards. Education groups on Monday also pointed out the plan’s lack of long-term funding and implementation logistics.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO