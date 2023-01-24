Read full article on original website
South Dakota Gov. Noem says state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws that broadly limit abortion and the pills specifically.
Governor Noem’s bill to repeal state sales tax on groceries passes in House Committee
The House Taxation committee favors and recommends sending a bill eliminating the state sales tax on most grocery items to the House Appropriations Committee this morning. House Bill 1075 passed on a 12 to 1 vote after about an hour and a half of testimony and debate. The measure was a significant plank in Gov. Kristi Noem’s 2022 reelection platform.
State lawmakers: Teach ‘American exceptionalism’ in schools
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers are pushing an initiative that offers an optional social studies curriculum for K-12 and university students rooted in “American exceptionalism.” Under the initiative pushed forward Monday, the state’s largest teacher preparation institute would develop public university courses comparing the U.S. with socialist and communist nations and oversee a K-12 social and civic curriculum. The state’s social studies standards have been under review for over a year. Education groups have been critical of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s effort to infuse “patriotic” education goals into the standards. Education groups on Monday also pointed out the plan’s lack of long-term funding and implementation logistics.
Senate committee recommends study of nuclear energy
South Dakota legislators chose the “nuclear option” on Thursday. However, it was not to push the “red button” or act aggressively, but to recommend a summer study on the future of nuclear energy in the state. Senate Concurrent Resolution 601 recommends that the legislature’s Executive Board...
