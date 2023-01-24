ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Look what ‘pops’ from a Mardi Gras toaster

By Wild Bill Wood
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) – At her brand new Louisiana bakery, Abi Caswell figured her first Mardi Gras would be the icing on the king cake.

Turns out her moment on the menu is even bigger as WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood discovers.

It’s on the menu at Batter, a bakery .

That’s her culinary headquarters on a corner in Hammond, Louisiana.

Bill Wood asks, “did the idea just pop into your head like something springing out of a toaster?”

Abi Caswell says, “well, I actually had an Epiphany, and living in Louisiana, only natural we do something super sweet.”

And so it goes.

As something old becomes something new as Abi Caswell creates what could be a first for Carnival Season.

It’s a king cake pop tart.

Bill Wood marvels, “like a piece of pop art, it’s your masterpiece packing a king cake into a pastry, like a Mardi Gras parade.”

Abi Caswell of Batter, a Bakery says, “it’s ready to roll.”

