WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
WBBJ
Cold Start Tomorrow, Showers And Storms Next Week
Turning colder again tonight ahead of a warming trend for the second half of the weekend. Tomorrow will be dry again with a cold start in the 20s with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s in the afternoon. Rain will move in by early Monday. TONIGHT:. Partly...
First Alert Weather: Temps rise; Tracking rain this weekend
Forecast: Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with temps a couple degrees milder than yesterday, topping out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, the dry stretch continues with temps even warmer, making it into the low to mid 50s. Mostly sunny skies will give way to increasing clouds for Friday evening. Looking Ahead: For the weekend, New Year's Eve continues to look cloudy with some showers moving in, mainly in the afternoon. It's looking damp for evening celebrations as well as through the midnight hour with periods of rain moving through. While some heavier bouts are possible at times, there aren't any widespread flooding concerns... just a nuisance event with unfortunate timing. The steadiest rain will occur between about 6pm and 2am. Temps will remain mild with highs in the 50s through the weekend. Any leftover showers early Sunday morning quickly exit, with brighter skies returning for Sunday afternoon. Temps will remain above normal through the first week of January.
WCPO
More precipitation for the morning
Temperatures drop below freezing and we'll still see some wrap around moisture from a low that will trigger snow showers. Plus, the colder air could be enough to cause some slick spots overnight into the morning. Spotty snow showers throughout the day and a fresh dusting up to 1/2" of snow is possible for some communities through midday Thursday. The rest of the day Thursday stays cold and breezy with winds from the west gusting at 15 to 25 mph and temperatures into the low to mid 30s.
msn.com
D.C.-area forecast: Sunshine returns today before rain moves in on Wednesday
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 7/10: Insert sun and delete wind today, then ctrl-alt-delete a messy Wednesday. Today: Sunny, lighter winds. Highs: 47-53. Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: 29-35. Tomorrow: Rain, maybe starting as wintry mix. Highs: 42-47. Forecast in...
Forecasters Warn Of 2 New Storms Set To Hit California
More storms are expected in California as forecasters predicted 'heavy to excessive rainfall' amid ongoing recovery efforts.
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
Reprinted from Accuweather AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week. Even with the back-to-back blows, experts say the snow drought may hold strong for at least part of the Interstate 95 corridor. A shift in the weather pattern...
Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US
Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the US, which could develop into tornadoes.
natureworldnews.com
Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes
A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
Winter storm bringing snow, ice and tornadoes, expected to wallop US this week
NEW YORK — A strong storm moving through the intermountain West and upper Midwest, with far-reaching impacts to the Gulf of Mexico, will bring blizzard conditions to the North and potential tornadoes in the South. Storms, threatening destructive winds and tornadoes, will develop by noon on Monday from Houston,...
Chilly for the week, with rain on the weekend
Some lingering morning showers are expected, just what’s left over from the big windy storm from the evening before. Dry this afternoon, but cooler, temps will be in the low 50s.
Warm today, tomorrow… rain and colder weather on the way
After some morning rain and gloomy conditions, we should see some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. “Most of this should clear by the late morning and the afternoon looks mostly dry,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts.
Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US
Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Storm Forecast: Severe Weather Conditions to Unload in Texas, Northeast
The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather is expected to unfold in portions of the South, Midwest and Northeast this week. Residents and motorists in the affected areas should stay alert with weather forecasts and announcements as the winter storm would become extremely dangerous and challenging for motorists. The...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain to Unload in Southeastern, South-Central United States This Weekend Until Next week; Flash Flood, Thunderstorms Expected
The latest weather forecast said that portions of the Southeastern and South-Central United States would expect severe weather conditions, unloading flooding rainfall, damaging winds, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes. Residents and motorists should keep updated with the weather reports as the weather could be dangerous. The USA Today reported that about...
Warm and Sunny with a Chance of Thunderstorms, A Look at the Weather Forecast for the Eastern States
According to the latest forecast, the weather in the eastern states of the United States is expected to be mostly sunny with a chance of scattered thunderstorms. On Monday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 80s, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will see similar temperatures, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather With Isolated Tornadoes to Unleash in Portions of Midwest, Tennessee Valleys, Ohio After Hitting Southern Plains
The latest forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected to rampage portions of the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Tenessee Valleys after pounding portions of Southern Plains. Residents should watch out for tornado outbreaks in the affected areas. Motorists should also consider the severe weather conditions in the South, resulting...
