A Former Lawyer Stole Millions In Insurance Payouts From Her Clients And Used The Money To Go On Safari
Lori E. Deveny, 57, defrauded at least 135 clients out of more than $3.8 million in insurance proceeds.
Credit Karma tricked customers into thinking they were pre-approved for credit cards, FTC says
The Federal Trade Commission on Monday ordered personal finance company Credit Karma to pay $3 million to customers the agency alleges were deceived into applying for products they weren't eligible for. Credit Karma used "dark patterns" to trick consumers into thinking they were "pre-approved" for credit card offers that they...
Which Banks Are the Best at Dealing With Identity Theft and Fraud?
Protect yourself from identity theft with these valuable tips.
Missing money? Bank of America customers report issues with accounts
The bulk of the complaints appear to involve Zelle, the popular payment transfer service.
GoLocalProv
Former Santander Employee Admits to Stealing Banking Info of Unsuspecting Individuals for Fraud
Another former bank employee on Tuesday admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals and businesses and provided that information to co-conspirators, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. The admission comes on the...
Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card
There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
Feds bust $28M pandemic loan-fraud ring after tip on South Florida liquor store owner
As the nation’s No. 1 fraud capital, South Florida has led the financial crime wave that followed the passage of the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Woman ordered to pay back employer for ‘time theft’ after computer software caught her slacking
Companies are increasingly using sophisticated software to monitor remote employees.
Walmart Shopper Warns Of New Self-Checkout Scam—Check Your Receipts Before Leaving The Store!
As reported by the U.S. Sun, one Walmart customer is sharing a new self-checkout scam that they recently experienced at a Spring, Texas store location. This trick, they are stressing, is also hard to spot. Here’s what we know, so far, and how it might affect your next shopping trip (as it’s better to be aware than not!):
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023
Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind. Better Business Bureau is providing a few tips to help consumers avoid scams in 2023. Weight loss Scams, Employment scams, Phishing Scams, and Puppy Scams are all common scams that can be avoided with vigilance.
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
NYC grocery stores consider locking up food due to rampant theft; workers are 'traumatized'
Amidst a string of serial robberies, local New York City grocery store owners warn that food may join the list of goods kept behind locked doors.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud
In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach
THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
If You Have Not Received a Refund Check From Wells Fargo Bank Here is How You Can Submit a Claim
If you are a current Wells Fargo customer, or a former customer Wells Fargo may owe you a refund. To determine if you qualify, If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam
A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
