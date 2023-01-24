ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square

Business survey shows recession risks elevated

(The Center Square) — The latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics found that more than half of respondents put the possibility of a recession over the next year at 50% or higher. "The results ... indicate widespread concern about entering a recession this year," said NABE President Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC. "For the first time since 2020, more respondents expect falling rather than increased employment at their firms in the next three months." ...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
24/7 Wall St.

The 2023 Recession

Most economists questioned some widely followed surveys’ believe there will be a recession this year. Some business executives say the downturn has already started. This recession will have several similarities to most of those in the past and is unlikely to be as bad as The Great Recession. A new PCW survey reflects views commonly […]
KRMG

GDP data to show economic health amid recession fears

WASHINGTON — Investors, business leaders and everyday Americans will be keeping a close watch on the release of gross domestic product data on Thursday, as inflation eases but recession fears still loom. The data for the final three months of 2022 will show whether the economy continued to expand...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
CNBC

U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom

Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
investing.com

Key US Inflation Gauge Seen Slowing But Leaving Fed Wanting More

© Bloomberg. Shoppers carry bags inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Year-over-year retail gains may moderate as shoppers opt to remain home ahead of the holidays amid a surge in Covid-19 omicron cases, and as people stick to pandemic-boosted online-shopping habits.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
CBS News

U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.

