(The Center Square) — The latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics found that more than half of respondents put the possibility of a recession over the next year at 50% or higher. "The results ... indicate widespread concern about entering a recession this year," said NABE President Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC. "For the first time since 2020, more respondents expect falling rather than increased employment at their firms in the next three months." ...

2 DAYS AGO