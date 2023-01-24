Read full article on original website
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, and businesses are preparing
Economists say there is a 61% likelihood for a recession in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal survey. Some say high interest rates will push the US economy into the recession. Businesses and employees are preparing for the economic downturn. Despite many signs pointing in the right direction —...
Majority Of Economists in Survey See Recession As Likely
Higher interest rates and costs are the biggest threats, the economists said.
The odds of a more than 20% gain for the stock market are on the rise as the Fed turns dovish amid transitory inflation, Fundstrat says
Odds are rising that the stock market will gain more than 20% in 2023, according to Fundstrat. That's because inflation is proving transitory, and that will lead the Fed to turn more dovish. "The bond market argues the Fed needs to end the war soon," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Odds...
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
Business survey shows recession risks elevated
(The Center Square) — The latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics found that more than half of respondents put the possibility of a recession over the next year at 50% or higher. "The results ... indicate widespread concern about entering a recession this year," said NABE President Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC. "For the first time since 2020, more respondents expect falling rather than increased employment at their firms in the next three months." ...
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
The 2023 Recession
Most economists questioned some widely followed surveys’ believe there will be a recession this year. Some business executives say the downturn has already started. This recession will have several similarities to most of those in the past and is unlikely to be as bad as The Great Recession. A new PCW survey reflects views commonly […]
GDP data to show economic health amid recession fears
WASHINGTON — Investors, business leaders and everyday Americans will be keeping a close watch on the release of gross domestic product data on Thursday, as inflation eases but recession fears still loom. The data for the final three months of 2022 will show whether the economy continued to expand...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as some question bets on rate cuts
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as some investors questioned the market's take that the Federal Reserve will be forced to cut interest rates later this yeara day after data showed a significant decline in December consumer prices. A 0.1% dip in headline CPI,...
Karine Jean-Pierre touts US economy after asked how Biden will address recession fears
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responds to FOX Business' question on recession fears by touting the economy is "building back up" and "growing."
U.S. GDP rose 2.9% in the fourth quarter, more than expected even as recession fears loom
Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
Key US Inflation Gauge Seen Slowing But Leaving Fed Wanting More
Expectations for the Fed to downsize future rate hikes soar after CPI shows inflation cooled in December
Investors foresee the Federal Open Market Committee downshifting rate hikes in February and in March.
Many Americans believe inflation will get worse in 2023
Almost half of Americans expect high inflation will remain a concern in 2023 and many think prices for basic goods will continue to increase next year. Here’s how to cut down on high-interest debt.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows
A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
