Clinton Daily News
John Caracoglia
A private service will be held for John Caracoglia, 84, Clinton resident. He was born March 28, 1938. He died Jan. 12, 2023. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
Clinton Daily News
Lonnie D. Huebert
Funeral services for Lonnie D. Huebert, 85, of Corn, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Fourth and College Church of Christ in Cordell. He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Cloud Chief. He died Jan. 24, 2023, at his home in Corn. Services are under the direction...
Clinton Daily News
Nazario Bonilla de Guzman
A Mass of Christian Burial for Nazario Bonilla de Guzman, 92, of Clinton, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. 1, 1930 in Pena Blanca Valparaiso ZC, Mexico. He died Jan. 23, 2023, in his Clinton Home. Services are under the direction of...
Clinton Daily News
Charles Calder Jr.
A graveside service for Charles Calder Jr., 79, Clinton resident, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Parkersburg Cemetery. He was born March 28, 1943, in Gloucester, Mass. He died Jan. 20, 2023, at Cordell Memorial Hospital. Services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
Did You Know Oklahoma Has One of the Largest G.I. Joe Museums?
I literally just found out about this place and you can bet I'm already planning a visit. Did you know that Oklahoma has one of the largest G.I. Joe museums? It's home to over 300 of these iconic fighting figures. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S G.I. JOE MUSEUM.
Clinton Daily News
Hear are your Daily Lunch Specials for Thursday.
Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:. The Fountain at S&D Drug – Thursday’s Special: Taco Salad for $7.49. Lucille’s Roadhouse - Download the ASAP Energy app to order To-Go online!
This Oklahoma Military Post is One of the Most Active & Terrifying Haunts in the State
It's one of the oldest and most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State. This historic Military post in Oklahoma is as well known for its hauntings as its history. Built in 1874 it has a tragic and terrifying past. If you've never heard of it before you'll find this...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
KOCO
Missing 2-year-old Clinton boy found thanks to thermal technology
CLINTON, Okla. — Authorities in western Oklahoma used thermal technology last weekend to find a toddler who went missing from his Clinton home. On Jan. 21, a 2-year-old boy named Levi disappeared from his home, sending his family into a frenzy looking for him. Get the latest news stories...
Anadarko man facing charges after assault at hospital, claimed police were devils
An Anadarko man is facing several charges after attacking emergency room health care professionals.
