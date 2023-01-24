Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks public’s help in downtown hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run downtown, leaving a man in critical condition, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. On Tuesday, IMPD responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 300 block of West Michigan Street....
WISH-TV
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Grant County
GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) — An Upland man died Thursday morning after hitting a semi-tractor on State Road 22 in Grant County. At 8:36 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22 near Grant County Road 500 East, according to Indiana State Police. Preliminary investigation...
cbs4indy.com
Death investigation on east side
IMPD investigates after a man's body was found on the east side. IMPD investigates after a man's body was found on the east side. Experts recommend reading to children as early as …. Officials with The Mind Trust say reading to children as early as possible makes a difference later...
IMPD investigating homicide on city's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found on Indianapolis' near northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a report of a death investigation in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, near East 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 3:30 p.m.
WISH-TV
Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman was found shot to death Wednesday at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive for a death investigation just before 3:30 pm. Wednesday. That is at the...
readthereporter.com
Ambulance crashes on Campus Parkway, driver & passenger injured
At 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville police officers responded to the area of 13675 Campus Pkwy., Noblesville, in reference to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle. Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and located the vehicle involved. Evidence at the scene and witness statements...
Tracks in the snow, blood trail lead police man's body on Indy's far eastside
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3600 block of North Wittfield Street around 12:20 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
WIBC.com
Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt. Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.
WIBC.com
Woman Shot & Killed on Northeast Side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot dead at apartments on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night. IMPD responded to the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive on reports of a death investigation. That is at the Village at Mill Crossing apartments.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man found shot to death on city’s far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of a man found shot early Thursday morning on the city’s east side was being investigated as a homicide, police said. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Wittfield Street. That’s a residential area off 36th Street just south of North Post Road and East 38th Street.
Current Publishing
Noblesville man killed in crash
A Noblesville man was struck and killed earlier this month in Jasper County after changing a tire on Interstate 65, according to the Indiana State Police. Miles S. Williams, 25, was driving a gray 2007 Nissan Altima southbound in the left lane Jan. 4 and had pulled over to the left side of the road due to a flat tire. According to the ISP, Williams had exited the vehicle and was in the process of changing the tire on the vehicle when a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a Michigan man hit the right side of the Nissan and also hit Williams.
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 26, 2023
4:17 p.m. Jared Dixon, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:50 a.m. Lockout reported in the 500 block of Southwood Drive. 8:04 a.m. Report of a juvenile problem in the 300 block of Shawnee Lane. 9:35 a.m. Burglary reported in the 2000 block of I Street.
Boone County man crashes into 4 businesses, police car
LEBANON, Ind. — Lebanon businesses are picking up the pieces after a Boone County man crashed a car into four storefronts and a police car over the weekend. Lebanon Police were called around 8:24 a.m. Saturday to Carmack’s Pub in Lebanon in response to a vehicle crashing into the downtown business. The bar’s entrance was heavily […]
Girl, 3, dies more than two weeks after fire at east side apartment
INDIANAPOLIS – A January fire at an east side apartment has claimed another victim. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a 3-year-old girl has died more than two weeks after being hospitalized. Two other people, including 31-year-old Raymond Diggs and a 1-year-old child, also died in the Jan. 9 fire in the 2800 block of […]
Construction worker hit in I-65 crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A construction worker was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning on the south side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the crash happened on Interstate 65 south, near the Southport Road exit, around 8:45 a.m. INDOT said an IMPD car was also involved in the crash. IMPD confirmed...
Woman found dead inside car on Indy’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to Villages at the Mill Crossing in the 3800 block of Mill Crossing Drive, not far from Sherman Drive and 38th Street. […]
Driver slides into bank of water on southeast side of Indianapolis
As snowfall picked up in Central Indiana, a driver managed to stay dry after his truck slid into a bank on Indy's southeast side Wednesday morning.
WISH-TV
Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Sunday night crash kills 2, injures 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed two people Sunday night on the city’s south side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Meridian Street and Southport Road. IMPD...
2 men killed, 1 seriously injured in south side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were killed in a serious crash after police said a driver ran a red light Sunday evening on Indy’s south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.” Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles and […]
Comments / 2