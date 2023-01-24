Read full article on original website
Related
10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State
Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
Will the Hudson Valley Outlaw Plastic Utensils and Ketchup Packs?
It may only be a matter of time before Hudson Valley restaurants are forbidden to give out plastic utensils and condiments. The Hudson Valley was one of the first places in the Empire State that outlawed styrofoam containers. Could plastic forks be next?. There has been a movement by many...
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley
For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
‘Standout’ SNL Episode Wants New York State Town To Change Name
A "standout' episode of Saturday Night Live roasted a town in the Hudson Valley for its name. This past weekend I was down in Florida celebrating my Dad's one-year transplant anniversary. My parents love watching Saturday Night Live. My dad has fond memories of watching the show in the 1970s...
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
16-Year-Old’s Must Do This Before Working in New York State
Are you 16 and thinking about getting a part-time job? Or maybe you are the parent of a 16-year-old and are wondering what they need to do before they start applying for jobs in our area?. There are important things to know, like do they need a work permit? Are...
Which Hudson Valley Business Got These Stunning 1-Star Reviews?
Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned... or an internet reviewer for that matter. We have some amazing local businesses here in the Hudson Valley, but even the 4 and 5-star rated establishments have their share of overreacting blowhards. Can you guess which beloved store received these scathing local reviews?
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Police in Lower Hudson Valley Help Injured Barred Owl [PIC]
An owl, who had suffered an injury to one of its eyes, got a little help this week from a local police department. Sources say the inured animal was discovered in front of a business in the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday. According to Bird Feeder Hub, Barred owls can be...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in this Orange County Town
It was reported by a spokesperson from the New York Lottery that five tickets won the Powerball third-place prize for $50,000. Four of those tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park. One of those tickets just so happens to have been sold in Newburgh, New York. Five...
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
New York is steeped in history. So much so that a random back road drive could take you past countless cultural touchstones hidden in plain sight... and that includes ballistic missile silos. While we may be more accustomed to seeing massive security measures in New York City, the Cold War...
Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State
The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
Hudson Valley Prepares To Show Their Poker Face As Series Premiere Nears
Hollywood on the Hudson, they say - with celebrity sightings galore over the past few years, and casting calls for all sorts of roles for film, TV, and various series shoots, the area has been hopping with cameras and crews as of late. One highly anticipated series is getting ready...
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
The New York Store that Sells Discount Amazon Returns
Looks like we've just found another way to save money. A new store has opened in New York that has bargain shoppers talking. There's no shortage of secondhand stores in New York. Some, like the Newburgh Vintage Emporium, seem to welcome celebrities nearly weekly. For those of us that don't have Hollywood money, a new store specializing in big-box returns may be the answer.
Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?
Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0