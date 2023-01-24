ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

10 Hudson Valley Restaurants Among Best In New York State

Looking for a great place to eat out? Well, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are considered the best in the region. Plus, we included a few more award-winning eateries. OpenTable told Hudson Valley Post about its research on the 10 "Best Overall Restaurants" in the Hudson Valley. "We love what...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

1st Major Snowstorm Predicted For New York State’s Hudson Valley

For the most part, until this week, the Hudson Valley has dodged snowstorms. But, it appears we are just days away from the first major snowstorm of the season. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York

E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
NEW YORK STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Which Hudson Valley Business Got These Stunning 1-Star Reviews?

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned... or an internet reviewer for that matter. We have some amazing local businesses here in the Hudson Valley, but even the 4 and 5-star rated establishments have their share of overreacting blowhards. Can you guess which beloved store received these scathing local reviews?
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Mega Millions Jackpot Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

The top prize, a Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was just sold in New York State. On Friday, Jan. 13, the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot was hit. The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. It was the only ticket to match all six numbers drawn. The prize is $1.348 billion with $723.5 million in cash, which is the second-largest jackpot in the history of the game!
MAINE STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The New York Store that Sells Discount Amazon Returns

Looks like we've just found another way to save money. A new store has opened in New York that has bargain shoppers talking. There's no shortage of secondhand stores in New York. Some, like the Newburgh Vintage Emporium, seem to welcome celebrities nearly weekly. For those of us that don't have Hollywood money, a new store specializing in big-box returns may be the answer.
BETHPAGE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Illinois Ban Semi-Automatic Rifles, Will New York Follow?

Illinois is restricting guns from law abiding citizens despite Chicago having one of the worst track records for crime. Gun violence remains to make headlines and nightly news. Illinois has banned certain rifles. The same lawyers who fought New York City's conceal carry ban are taking ths case to the Supreme Court as well.
CHICAGO, IL
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy