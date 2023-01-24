Zachary Rotary's first official speaker of 2023 was Christy Mamou, of Caring Minds Counseling and Consulting Services. Mamou spoke about suicide awareness and prevention. Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, she said. One person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana. The suicide rate in Louisiana is 15.26% per 100,000 people, which is above the national average of 13.26%.

ZACHARY, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO