ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Gubernatorial candidate and LC native Hewitt shares her vision

Lake Charles native and Barbe High School graduate Sharon Hewitt said she brings a different set of skills to the table in her race for Louisiana’s next governor. The Republican state senator, who is based in Slidell and represents District 1, spoke with the American Press editorial board via phone to share her vision of what the state could become under her leadership.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

LDOE: More Louisiana teachers are staying in schools, not leaving the job

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New information released this week by the Louisiana Department of Education reports that more teachers are choosing to stay in the state. According to the 2021-22 Educator Workforce Snapshot, overall teacher retention increased by two points to 86% and first-year teacher retention increased by five points to 83%.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary hears about suicide prevention in January meeting

Zachary Rotary's first official speaker of 2023 was Christy Mamou, of Caring Minds Counseling and Consulting Services. Mamou spoke about suicide awareness and prevention. Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, she said. One person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana. The suicide rate in Louisiana is 15.26% per 100,000 people, which is above the national average of 13.26%.
ZACHARY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town

A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
GRAND ISLE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College

Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern

NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy