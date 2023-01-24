Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
Is your water fit to drink in Louisiana? New report card grades cities, systems
As the focus on America's deteriorating drinking water infrastructure sharpens with crises like the recent long-term outage in Jackson, Miss., Louisiana residents now have access to an online report card showing whether their water is fit to drink. Republican state Sen. Fred Mills of New Iberia passed a law last...
Lake Charles American Press
Gubernatorial candidate and LC native Hewitt shares her vision
Lake Charles native and Barbe High School graduate Sharon Hewitt said she brings a different set of skills to the table in her race for Louisiana’s next governor. The Republican state senator, who is based in Slidell and represents District 1, spoke with the American Press editorial board via phone to share her vision of what the state could become under her leadership.
brproud.com
LDOE: More Louisiana teachers are staying in schools, not leaving the job
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New information released this week by the Louisiana Department of Education reports that more teachers are choosing to stay in the state. According to the 2021-22 Educator Workforce Snapshot, overall teacher retention increased by two points to 86% and first-year teacher retention increased by five points to 83%.
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Most University of Louisiana System universities saw tuition revenue fall in 2022
As the state’s largest higher education system has faced falling enrollment, the majority of the University of Louisiana System’s universities have seen tuition revenue fall over the last two years, audits show. The system reported that its total revenue fell by $134 million from the 2021 fiscal year...
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana governor candidates hobnob, seek campaign money at the Washington Mardi Gras
WASHINGTON – Candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have descended on Washington Mardi Gras to raise money and make their pitches to the state’s political and business elite in social setting far from home. The events officially began Thursday, though some side gatherings and parties were held...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana nonprofits encouraged to apply for funds through Cleco’s corporate giving program
PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Cleco Power has a long history of charitable giving and is committed to helping Louisiana communities grow and thrive. Organizations across Cleco Power’s 24-parish service territory are encouraged to apply for funding through the company’s online giving portal and register their cause for employee giving and volunteering consideration.
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Rotary hears about suicide prevention in January meeting
Zachary Rotary's first official speaker of 2023 was Christy Mamou, of Caring Minds Counseling and Consulting Services. Mamou spoke about suicide awareness and prevention. Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the United States, she said. One person dies every 12 hours from suicide in Louisiana. The suicide rate in Louisiana is 15.26% per 100,000 people, which is above the national average of 13.26%.
Louisiana Driver Wanting to Fly Vulgar Anti-Biden Flag Sues Town
A Louisiana man has been ticketed several times for flying flags from his truck deemed vulgar and offensive. Ross Brunet of Cut Off, Louisiana is now suing the town of Grand Isle, claiming the resort town is "trying to supress free speech with an ordinance aimed at stopping a contractor from flying flags emblazoned with vulgar insults aimed at President Joe Biden."
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
theadvocate.com
Feliciana students graduate from Hinds Community College
Among those who graduated from Hinds Community College in Mississippi in Fall 2022 are William Martin, of Wilson, and Skylar Dibenedetto, of St. Francisville. More than 850 students graduated from Hinds Community College in one of two ceremonies Dec. 15 at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus. Hinds awarded nearly 1,300 credentials as many students will earn more than one credential.
High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS, a group of synthetic, potentially harmful […] The post High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
