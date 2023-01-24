Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
I’d beat that guy in my sleep’ Ex-UFC middleweight champ Luke Rockhold calls out ‘little dudes’ Jake Paul
MMA fighters frequently underappreciate YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul since many of them believe the ring opponents that he defeated were not strong enough. Jake’s most recent fight challenge came from the retired UFC fighter Luke Rockhold. Jake Paul started off the year by signing in the Professional Fighters League in...
Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight
Oscar De La Hoya made a big prediction about a potential Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight. Garcia and Davis are both undefeated and typically fight with 135 or 140 weight limits. There has been talk over the last several months about the two potentially squaring off in April. De La Hoya says such a fight is... The post Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course
Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in a change after former President Donald Trump hosted the event in Miami in 2022. But news broke earlier this week that the championship will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. According to ESPN, “The LIV Golf League’s Read more... The post LIV Golf Championship makes major move off Trump golf course appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sage Northcutt Explains What Has Kept Him Out Of The Cage Since 2019
Back in 2015, Sage Northcutt burst onto the UFC scene and immediately began to turn heads. At the time, Northcutt was thought of as the next big superstar in the sport. He had grown up doing martial arts and was a very talented fighter. His looks and personality began to draw the attention of the fans and the UFC quickly jumped on the bandwagon. Northcutt was promoted heavily during his early UFC days and at first, he rose to the challenge. In 2018 he decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and sought free agency. After signing with ONE Championship, he was injured and has not fought since 2019. Now Northcutt is healed up and ready to make his return to the cage.
“I just want more belts” Dmitry Bivol hints highly anticipated rematch vs Canelo Alvarez following his post-victory denial
Canelo Alvarez was defeated by Dmitry Bivol in their first bout, which took place a year ago. Recently, Dmitry Bivol has given hints that he may want to face Canelo again. In a fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2022, Bivol defeated Canelo, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion. Since then, there has been some speculation about the two boxers battling each other again in the future.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
“We still here, it’s comeback season!” Ex-UFC champ Luke Rockhold hinting at a comeback after his recent retirement
Retiring from the UFC has been a weirdly controversial issue for too many fighters. Most fighters don’t get to retire on their own terms, some go with a loss, some get laid off and some get injured to the point where they can’t even fight anymore. Luke Rockhold...
Alex Pereira issues challenge to fellow UFC champ Jamahal Hill: 'What about knocking me out?'
Alex Pereira wants revenge for his coach and mentor, Glover Teixeira, while chasing UFC double champ status. Pereira (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC), the current UFC middleweight champion, has expressed interest in moving up to light heavyweight to challenge newly minted titleholder Jamahal Hill. The Brazilian appeared in the comments section...
Beneil Dariush calls the reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev “Basic ahead of bout vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Around two weeks left till the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight and opinions are pouring in from all over. The two champions have already faced off and look ready to duke things out. UFC Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently was talking to Michael Bisping when he was asked to deliver his evaluation on Makhachev.
Ex-middleweight champ Luke Rockhold leaves UFC, will fight on
Citing the need for a new challenge, retired former middleweight champ Luke Rockhold, 38, and UFC have parted ways so that the fighter can resume fighting under another promotion.
Prominent Sports Network Is Reportedly Going Bankrupt
The largest owner of local sports channels in the country is reportedly heading towards bankruptcy. According to a report from Bloomberg, Diamond Sports "is heading toward a complex $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court as it stakes its future on a new direct-to-consumer streaming ...
Morning Report: Alexander Volkanovski thinks Islam Makhachev is underestimating him: ‘He really thinks he’s going to be way too strong’
Alexander Volkanovski is gearing up for his lightweight title shot. Next month, at UFC 284, Volkanovski challenges Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. It’s a bout between the top two pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and the first one of Volkanovski’s UFC career where he is a sizable underdog, but as the fight approaches, Volkanovski wouldn’t have it any other way.
Alexandre Pantoja Hopes Brandon Moreno Doesn’t Try to Avoid Trilogy Bout
As a reserve fighter for the UFC 283 co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja was one of the first people to congratulate Brandon Moreno. backstage after the Mexican fighter regained the flyweight title in Rio de Janeiro last weekend with a victory over Deiveson Figueiredo. The tone of that interaction quickly changed,...
Pacquiao vs Paradigm trial set, Paradigm aims to “cut off” Manny’s U.S. opportunities
Filed under: Boxing News Analysis Boxing News & Results DraftKings Manny Pacquiao and Paradigm Sports headed to March 3 trial, Paradigm aims to “cut off” Manny’s ability to make money in United States Paradigm Sports have released a statement ahead of a March 3 trial date in their ongoing litigation against Manny Pacquiao. By Scott Christ@scblh1 Jan 25, 2023, 12:53pm…
Sage Northcutt looking for several fights this year ahead of ONE Championship comeback
Sage Northcutt is looking to make up for lost time. The American was once one of the darlings of the UFC having been discovered fighting on LFA on an episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight. He was soon offered a UFC contract as a teenager and amassed a 6-2 record inside the Octagon before signing with ONE Championship in 2018.
UFC president Dana White defends Power Slap league, claiming commission is working on improving safety
Dana White is one of the negotiators in the combat sports arena; his latest venture was the Power Slap League, which was supposed to start streaming on January 11, 2023, but was pushed back one week due to his wife’s beating controversy. “It’s insanely entertaining, and people are gonna...
MLB Legend Calls Hall of Fame Vote "Embarrassment"
On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one nominee, former 3B Scott Rolen, to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, but many others who were on the ballot were not so fortunate and did not get elected.
Mike Tyson has a unique take on PED use in sports
Boxing legend Mike Tyson talked about PEDs and how he dislikes them being used in combat sports. While this might seem obvious, it’s contrary to a previous revelation Tyson made. Tyson admitted to using a prosthetic filled with his baby’s urine to pass tests in the past. Mike...
