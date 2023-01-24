Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Look: Football World Reacts To Florida State Cheerleader Video
If Florida State was trying to make the most cringeworthy video of all time, the program may have accomplished that goal. A video of Madden San Miguel meeting Florida State cheerleaders surfaced on the internet. The young football player from Texas has already received the nickname "Baby ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Deadspin
Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU
As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon
We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Picks and predictions for AFC, NFC Championship Games
It’s time to make our NFL picks and predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games, with the winners moving on to Super Bowl LVII. This is the best Championship Sunday we’ve had in a long time. The four best teams are playing, and the opening act features the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers at The Linc. Doesn’t get much better than that.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel knows what it takes to win in Columbus. The legendary coach cemented his legacy by defeating a dominant Miami squad for the 2002 BCS National Championship. Tressel, who exited Ohio State under a cloud of an NCAA investigation into then-quarterback Terrelle Pryor and four other former players, currently works Read more... The post Ohio State legend sends clear message to Ryan Day appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Wisconsin Football Recruiting: USC Offers Badgers Commit, Junior Day Recap, More
It’s been a busy couple of days for the Wisconsin football program, especially on the recruiting front, but fear not because BadgerNotes can help get you back up to speed with a roundup of some important news you may have missed. USC Offers Wisconsin Football Commit. The first commitment...
Farrell's Latest Recruiting Rumors: Justin Scott, Nyckoles Harbor, Ryan Wingo, and More
Mike Farrell shares his latel recruiting intel on top prospects from around the country
College Basketball Player Reportedly Involved In Fatal Accident
Ole Miss freshman forward Malique Ewin was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident that took the life of a man visiting the Rebels' campus. The 6-foot-10 Georgia native has missed each of Mississippi's last three games for "personal reasons" according to head coach Kermit Davis. But it doesn't ...
Football World Reacts To What Dylan Raiola Said About Nebraska
In December, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced that he was decommitting from Ohio State. It didn't take long for fans to name Nebraska as a potential landing spot. During an interview with Chad Simmons of On3, Raiola shared his thoughts on Nebraska. "Nebraska is Nebraska," ...
