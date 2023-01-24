Read full article on original website
Today will be blustery with scattered snow showers
This morning will be blustery with temperatures in the 30s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. Gusts will be even higher. The winds will make the air feel colder. Snow showers today could lead to lowered visibility at times and some slick road conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset counties until midnight tonight. In the Laurel Highlands we could see an inch or two of snowfall due to the snow showers. Everywhere else there will be just a dusting or no accumulations. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight there will be a snow shower or two.
Jefferson County Weather: What to Expect from the Winter Storm Coming to Western PA
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for January 25th between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Snow showers are set to begin in the night, mainly after 5:00 a.m. It’s expected that snow accumulation will be less than one inch overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 25 degrees.
WEATHER ALERT: Mixed Precipitation, Up to Five Inches of Snow Forecasted for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow is predicted. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:31 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:. Winter Weather...
Winter storm exits before evening commute
This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. […]
Winter Weather Advisory Issued; Snowy Weather Expected
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Butler County for Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service is expecting the snow to arrive just after 3 a.m. and it could pack a powerful punch. Right now, meteorologists predict that the Route 422 corridor will serve as a separation line. Anywhere...
Wednesday morning will be a tough commute
Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
State College
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Centre County
Snow is in the forecast once again this week as a winter storm heads toward Centre County. The National Weather Service early Tuesday morning issued a winter storm watch for portions of central Pennsylvania that will stretch from late Tuesday through Wednesday evening. The storm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong gusts of wind to the area.
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
Winter Storm Causes Closings, Snow Emergencies and More in Centre County
A winter storm headed toward Centre County on Wednesday is causing closings, cancelations, parking restrictions and travel impacts. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening for portions of central Pennsylvania, including all of Centre County. According to AccuWeather, 3 to 6 inches of snow is anticipated in the State College area. Light snow is expected to begin around daybreak before changing to heavier snow and, later, into sleet, freezing rain or rain in the afternoon and evening.
Live updates: PennDOT lifts vehicle and speed limit restrictions on roadways
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Jefferson County: Weather Capital of the World
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Jefferson County is best known as the home of Punxsutawney Phil, the world’s most famous weather prognosticator, but there is a lot more going on all year long to attract outdoor adventurers, history buffs, and travelers of all types. For more than 136...
2 homes heavily damaged after fire in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Crews were on the scene of a two-structure fire in Big Run Wednesday night. One home was left destroyed and the other was heavily damaged after the fire on Wednesday, Jan. 25. As crews were responding during the night both lanes between Mill Street and Pennsylvania Avenue were closed according […]
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
FIREFIGHTERS DEAL WITH CRASHES, LINES DOWN OVER THE LAST 24 HOURS
Indiana County first responders had a busy afternoon on Thursday as more winter weather came through the area. The first incident was on East Brown Street in Blairsville Borough. The Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were called out at 1:23 PM to aid the Blairsville Police Department with what was initially termed a miscellaneous incident. Black Lick fire fighters say they were asked to assist with a “forcible entry” to a home, but police cancelled all fire units. Blairsville Police Chief Lou Sacco confirmed the incident was a medical-related call.
TWO VEHICLES COLLIDE MONDAY IN PUNXSUTAWNEY
No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident yesterday afternoon in Punxsutawney. The Punxsutawney Spirit cites reports from the scene of the crash that happened around one o’clock. A red Lincoln was traveling along East Mahoning Street and the driver apparently failed to notice a blue pickup truck backing into a driveway, and the two collided.
Corsica Man Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash regarding a Corsica man who was injured during a rollover crash on Route 28 in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 24, the crash happened at 3:39 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, on State Route 28, in Rose Township, Jefferson County.
School & Community Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 25, 2023
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreVenango.com. School closings and delays are brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY
A couple crashes were reported yesterday morning in Indiana County. One was on Route 286 near Short Road in Cherryhill Township. Clymer Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched just before nine to the intersection where scanner reports say a vehicle collided with a guide rail in the area. No injuries or...
