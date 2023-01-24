This morning will be blustery with temperatures in the 30s. Today we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered snow showers. Winds will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hours. Gusts will be even higher. The winds will make the air feel colder. Snow showers today could lead to lowered visibility at times and some slick road conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cambria and Somerset counties until midnight tonight. In the Laurel Highlands we could see an inch or two of snowfall due to the snow showers. Everywhere else there will be just a dusting or no accumulations. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 20s. Tonight there will be a snow shower or two.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO