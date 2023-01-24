ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Newstalk KGVO

Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales

There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Big Snow and Flash Frozen: Montana Temps to Plunge

Heavy snow, wind, a flash freeze, and sub-zero weather. There's hardly anything NOT on the winter weather menu in Western Montana for the remainder of the week. And while it likely won't be as severe as before Christmas, it will still be enough to get our attention, starting with the heavy snow Thursday afternoon into Friday with a Winter Storm Watch in place for Friday evening into Saturday morning.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana DOT Wants Your Comments on HUGE Bridge Rehab Plan

One thing about Western Montana. We have a huge percentage of the state's bridges because of all of the river crossings and wetlands. Now the Montana Department of Transportation is embarking on a huge effort to repair and preserve all of the state bridges south of Missoula, 41 along most of the Bitterroot Valley.
MISSOULA, MT
agupdate.com

Pig problems continue for Herman ranch

HARDIN, Mont. – When you are brave enough to venture outside of your comfort zone, there are always going to be some unique challenges. Cattle rancher Lamont Herman is learning that first-hand this winter as some pigs that his kids are raising on the ranch for meat continue to present challenges.
BILLINGS, MT
mtpr.org

Significant winter storm predicted to arrive Thursday night

January’s weather has been generally uneventful following December’s heavy snow and record-shattering cold. That’s about to change. The National Weather Service-Missoula calls it a “significant” and “complex” winter storm. Phase one could bring heavy mountain and valley snowfall to northwest and west central...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?

Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
MONTANA STATE
Lake County Leader

Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again

Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Tempers Run Hot Over Fate Of Proposed Cell Tower Between Cody and Yellowstone

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Name-calling and neighbor-bashing fills the comment section under a Facebook post announcing a public hearing to determine whether Park County should allow for the construction of a 195’ cell tower on the highway to Yellowstone Park. “This tower would be...
CODY, WY
eagle933.com

Homelessness in Montana, what can we do to improve our state?

Homelessness in Montana is on the rise. In fact it's on the rise across America. You may have recently seen that in Flathead County the Flathead County commissioners sent out a public letter to their citizens, saying "enough is enough." I find the letter infuriating. It's almost like the County...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Drivers You Might Be Forgetting to Do This

Recently, Missoula experienced what felt like a week straight of heavy fog every morning. This is common in the winter because our area is prone to temperature inversions. Driving around one morning I saw about five cars without their headlights on. I flew into a Karen-like rage in the privacy of my vehicle. Then I wondered, do you have to have your headlights on for fog? Is it like, a law?
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest

Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, apiary

Jim Klempel of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch talks bees. Using honeybees for a handful of years now, Jim and others at Yellowstone Academy tend to, nurture, and otherwise care for the hives as their youth learn more about their agricultural function. There is also hope that the honeybees will provide some natural benefit to the garden and orchard on the property.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast

Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Why Are You Searching This The Most? I Blame Grandmothers

When I think the people of Montana can't surprise me anymore, a recent "most searched" web rank is published, and we sit at the top for this searched culinary creation. As I stumbled across the following information on some of Montanan's web search habits, I thought, "there have to be a million better things to search for in this state". Just off the top of my head things like:
MONTANA STATE

