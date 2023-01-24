Read full article on original website
Push for new school leadership in Baltimore City after similar calls successful in County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After three years of controversy and repeated calls for his replacement, Baltimore County Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams has announced he will not seek a new contract. But similar calls for new leadership in Baltimore City Schools have yet to be successful. “It’s very much frustrating,”...
Baltimore Co. Schools Superintendent at first board meeting after announcing departure
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County's public school board met Tuesday for the first time since superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said he does not want a new contract. That decision comes as he faced criticism over declining student performance and numerous other issues. Williams announced Monday that he will not...
Report reveals what led to 2020 cyberattack on Baltimore County Public Schools
A newly released inspector general's report reveals what led to a 2020 cyberattack on the Baltimore County Public Schools network.
New report sheds light on Baltimore County Public Schools ransomware attack
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Inspector General's Office has released its findings more than two years after a ransomware cyberattack forced Baltimore County Public Schools to shut down district-wide. A new 6-page report provides a clearer picture of what happened on that day. The incident, which began with an email being mistakenly opened by a staff member, will cost the school system nearly 10 million dollars to recover from.According to the report issued by the Inspector General for Education, the attack originated from an unsolicited phishing attachment addressed to an Education Professional. Despite being unable to open the attachment, an attempt to investigate the suspicious email by a BCPS security contractor misfired, as they opened the email with the attachment using their unsecured BCPS email domain account, thus delivering undetected malware into the BCPS IT network. This resulted in potential data vulnerabilities, during a surge of online learning activities due to the pandemic. In response, the Teacher's Association of Baltimore County has taken swift action.
Nottingham MD
BCPS to evaluate additional locations for northeastern high school
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new northeastern high school moved one big step forward on Tuesday night. At the Baltimore County Board of Education meeting held on January 24, the board approved a change to the county’s capital budget request that will allow BCPS to consider sites other than Loch Raven High for a new school – a site the community widely does not support.
Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
Residents raise concerned over a lack of police presence in Baltimore City
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police officials tell FOX45 News the department is currently down 455 sworn officers. In 2022, the department hired 103 new officers, however, 277 sworn officers left the department. In the Western District, so far in January, Baltimore police have responded to over 5800 calls. FOX45...
Report: Contractor 'mistakenly' opened email starting Baltimore County school cyberattack
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's Office of the Inspector General for Education released its investigative report for the "catastrophic" Baltimore County Public Schools cyberattack revealing how it happened and areas where the school system is to blame. The report reveals that the ransomware attack that crippled the school system was...
Carroll County Public Schools to host job fair Wednesday
The event runs from 1-4 p.m. at the Carroll County Workforce Development Office. It's located at 224 North Center Street in Westminster.
After legal action warning, City Hall complies with Safe Streets public records request
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City handed over more than 450 pages worth of Safe Streets-related contracts, complying with a public records request made months ago after FOX45 News threatened legal action. FOX45 News started investigating Baltimore’s Safe Streets program more than a year ago, looking into how the city...
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
Teacher At All-Boy's Private School Fired For 'Inappropriate Behavior' Toward Students: Reports
A middle school teacher at a private all-boys school in North Baltimore has been fired after he allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with students outside of school, according to multiple reports. Gilman School teacher Chris Bendann was reportedly fired after school officials learned of multiple reports of his physical behavior...
Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
Essential resources and expungement clinic
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Criminal records create a huge barrier and obstacles for employment, housing, and basic financial needs. There's an opportunity to get your record expunged and to receive resources to get back on your feet. Supervising Attorney for Anne Arundel and Howard Counties Maryland Legal Aid Towanda Chambers...
Anne Arundel County Police Officer caught in the act of lending a helping hand
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was caught in the act of lending a helping hand on Wednesday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted out pictures of Cpl. Peek helping out a younger community member with their bike. In the tweet,...
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
Former Richard Montgomery HS Student Busted Bringing Handgun On School Grounds, Police Say
Police say that a former Richard Montgomery High School student has been arrested after bringing a handgun on campus. At approximately 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers from the Rockville City Police Department were advised by school security personnel that a former student was on the property, possibly armed with a weapon.
Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
Artwork by Carroll County high school students currently displayed in BWI
If you’re catching a flight between now and May, you’ll have a chance to see pieces of art created by high schoolers.
