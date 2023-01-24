ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Co. Schools Superintendent at first board meeting after announcing departure

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore County's public school board met Tuesday for the first time since superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said he does not want a new contract. That decision comes as he faced criticism over declining student performance and numerous other issues. Williams announced Monday that he will not...
CBS Baltimore

New report sheds light on Baltimore County Public Schools ransomware attack

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Inspector General's Office has released its findings more than two years after a ransomware cyberattack forced Baltimore County Public Schools to shut down district-wide. A new 6-page report provides a clearer picture of what happened on that day.  The incident, which began with an email being mistakenly opened by a staff member, will cost the school system nearly 10 million dollars to recover from.According to the report issued by the Inspector General for Education, the attack originated from an unsolicited phishing attachment addressed to an Education Professional. Despite being unable to open the attachment, an attempt to investigate the suspicious email by a BCPS security contractor misfired, as they opened the email with the attachment using their unsecured BCPS email domain account, thus delivering undetected malware into the BCPS IT network. This resulted in potential data vulnerabilities, during a surge of online learning activities due to the pandemic. In response, the Teacher's Association of Baltimore County has taken swift action.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

BCPS to evaluate additional locations for northeastern high school

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new northeastern high school moved one big step forward on Tuesday night. At the Baltimore County Board of Education meeting held on January 24, the board approved a change to the county’s capital budget request that will allow BCPS to consider sites other than Loch Raven High for a new school – a site the community widely does not support.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Can the power of pressure influence decisions in Baltimore City Schools?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, will not seek another four-year term. This comes after three county school advocacy groups called for his removal. One rhetoric professor tells Fox45 News the power of pressure may have influenced this decision. Pastor PM Smith, a lifelong...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents raise concerned over a lack of police presence in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police officials tell FOX45 News the department is currently down 455 sworn officers. In 2022, the department hired 103 new officers, however, 277 sworn officers left the department. In the Western District, so far in January, Baltimore police have responded to over 5800 calls. FOX45...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fox Undercover: can new leadership lead to low crime legislation?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland has welcomed a new governor, attorney general, and city state's attorney. With new leadership, there's pressure to change the culture of crime across the state, with a focus on Baltimore City. Former Police Commissioner and current talk show host Ed Norris joins the morning show...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Essential resources and expungement clinic

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Criminal records create a huge barrier and obstacles for employment, housing, and basic financial needs. There's an opportunity to get your record expunged and to receive resources to get back on your feet. Supervising Attorney for Anne Arundel and Howard Counties Maryland Legal Aid Towanda Chambers...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"It's alarming" | 40% of Baltimore City ghost gun offenders under the age of 21

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police Department (BCPD) said an alarming amount of Baltimore youth are getting their hands on guns. At a public meeting concerning juvenile justice in the city, the department revealed about 40% of the ghost guns being pulled off the streets are found on those under the age of 21. Meaning, many of those caught illegally carrying are too young to buy a gun in the first place.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Search for suspects involved in string of burglaries across Frederick County, Md.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects who they said have conducted several burglaries throughout the county since December 28, 2022. According to the Sherriff’s Office Facebook page, there have been multiple burglaries involving the subjects shown in the video above. The white minivan in the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

