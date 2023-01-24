Read full article on original website
Polestar is a newcomer that nevertheless has quite the storied history with Volvo and high performance cars. As an OEM, Polestar is less than a decade old, with a fresh look and premium image bolstered by a lineup of fast electrified cars and SUVs. Despite that, the backing of Volvo as a parent company gives Polestar a maturity and level of experience that is absent from the EV startups with a similar corporate aesthetic. Their vehicles are largely designed in Sweden and built in China, at a brand new manufacturing facility.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Audi activesphere Concept Revealed As A Luxury Coupe That Becomes A Pickup
Audi has revealed the activesphere concept, the last in its series of "Sphere" concept vehicles. The skysphere was a roadster, the grandsphere was a sedan, and the urbansphere was a sort of minivan. With that in mind, it makes sense for the final concept to be a tall luxury vehicle, but this is unlike any crossover we've seen before, with the ability to transform from a four-door coupe to a pickup at the touch of a button. In addition, the concept is ready for an autonomous future and features innovative mixed-reality technology.
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
Aston Martin Takes A Major Step Towards Next-Gen Sports Cars
Aston Martin has quite the year ahead with the upcoming release of its next generation of vehicles, and due to this, the company is going on a hiring spree. The automaker has announced it is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of 100 jobs, many of which will be automotive technicians.
BMW Will Have Solid-State Batteries Ready Later This Year
BMW Group and the company Solid Power have announced an expanded Joint Development Agreement, adding a research and development license as a basis for the next move from the partnership. This license allows BMW to create an ASSB prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf near Munich.
GM Developing All-New Small-Block V8 As Part Of $918 Million Investment For V8 And EV Production
General Motors has just announced plans to invest $918 million in four US manufacturing facilities, and $854 million of that amount is specifically earmarked to produce the sixth-generation small-block V8. The remaining $64 million will be invested in producing castings and components for EV production. The automaker did not specifically...
Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles
We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Massive Price Cuts Send Shockwaves Across Auto Industry
Since it has been quite clear for some time that Tesla's margins are likely impressively high, it was able to not only drop prices on its whole lineup recently, but also drop them in a massive and surprising manner. Not long after Tesla's 2022 end-of-year discounts and incentives, it upped the ante much higher. For example, the Model Y's starting price dropped from $65,990 to $52,990, and now it's eligible for a $7,500 US federal EV tax credit on top.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
Formula 1 Confirms Rule Changes For 2023 Season
Each year Formula 1 adapts the rulebook, and the new regulations for 2023 are significant. We're not talking 2026 engine regulations huge, but some of these new adjustments have the power to change the season's outcome. Obviously, F1 wanted to get rid of the porpoising. Almost every team was haunted...
2023 Jeep Cherokee No Longer Available With V6 Engine
The 2023 Jeep Cherokee range will be significantly reduced, and the V6 engine will be dropped. Jeep will only offer two trims, the Altitude Lux and Trailhawk, both with 4WD as standard. That means the Latitude Lux, X, and Limited trims are all going away. The V6 produces 271 horsepower...
Meet Viral: Finale Speed's Carbon Fiber 1969 Chevrolet Camaro That Took 3,000 Hours To Build
Custom car tuning outfit Finale Speed has revealed the world's first exposed-weave carbon fiber 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, and it's a stunning build that took some 3,000 hours to complete. Rather than simply skinning the body with carbon fiber, Finale Speed used prepreg processes to make a new body and cured the carbon in the autoclave to ensure outstanding quality that rivals what OEMs offer. You can be sure of the quality because these are the same people that Dodge trusts to supply carbon bodies for the 1970 Charger, but unlike so many Mopar beasts that get the carbon treatment, this GM restomod makes a relatively practical 650 horsepower.
Driven: 2022 Audi S3 Is An Autobahn-Blaster That Blows Away The Competition
The Audi S3 is part of a niche segment for compact sport sedans in the USA, with only rivals like the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 and BMW M235i Gran Coupe left. The latter isn't even a four-door, showing how poorly represented the segment is due to the rise of crossovers and SUVs.
Audi activesphere Concept Draws Inspiration From RS Q e-tron Dakar Rally Racer
The Audi activesphere concept draws inspiration directly from the German automaker's RS Q e-tron Dakar Rally racer, which, unfortunately, lost the grueling endurance race this year. Speaking to media ahead of the concept's premiere, members of the activesphere development team told us that the concept features "suspension and technical features" from the RS Q e-tron but did not elaborate further.
Tesla's German Gigafactory Can't Build Enough Model Ys To Meet Demand
The inability to increase production to meet demand following price cuts is the latest problem to strike Tesla's sprawling new Berlin-area Gigafactory. Previously, the facility faced a severe labor shortage and an inadequate water supply to support an expansion. According to Reuters, German Model Y buyers who've recently placed orders...
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 First Look Review: Mild Hybrid, Hot Performer
The Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 may be one of the smallest and most affordable AMGs you can buy, but this pretty four-door coupe, as Mercedes prefers to call it, should not be underestimated. The pre-facelift model already endeared itself to us by being more engaging than the BMW M235i Gran Coupe and more stylish than the Audi S3. The latest AMG CLA 35 still has 302 horsepower but now comes with a mild-hybrid system that adds a 13-hp boost and enables smooth operation of the start-stop and coasting functions. There are also a few styling and tech tweaks to keep it fresh. Neatly filling the gap between the base CLA 250 and hair-raising AMG CLA 45 S, the AMG CLA 35 may just be the sweet spot in the lineup.
Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July
One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
