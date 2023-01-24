ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

News 12

Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities

A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Officials: Violent robberies on the rise in Bronx, Brooklyn

Robberies are trending up in New York City just weeks into the new year. According to officials, there is a 2.5% increase in robberies with a higher amount in the Bronx than Brooklyn. Most recently in the Bronx, a man is wanted in connection to threatening another man with a...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins

News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

4 teachers return to class after 'weavegate' scandal

Four teachers at the center of a so-called “weavegate scandal” in Newburgh are now back on the job. Sources say the teachers returned to work at Newburgh Free Academy earlier this month after they were suspended with pay since last June for their remarks made in this Facebook post.
NEWBURGH, NY

