NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
News 12
Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities
A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
News 12
East New York residents fed up as loud neighbors continue clamoring
A group of East New York residents who reside in a private building say they have reached their boiling point as late-night parties, loud music and constant noise have made living conditions unbearable. The residents tell News 12 they've been trying to get help quieting their noisy neighbors for over...
News 12
Bridgeport couple celebrate 45 years of marriage on National Spouses Day
Bridgeport couple Mary and Lenny Green are celebrating their sapphire wedding anniversary - having been married for 45 years - so this National Spouses Day was extra special for them. The Greens have been together since high school. Mary and Lenny are both executive pastors at City Wide Church and...
News 12
Officials: Violent robberies on the rise in Bronx, Brooklyn
Robberies are trending up in New York City just weeks into the new year. According to officials, there is a 2.5% increase in robberies with a higher amount in the Bronx than Brooklyn. Most recently in the Bronx, a man is wanted in connection to threatening another man with a...
ASA college to close its doors mid-semester, leaving students with few options
Students at ASA College in downtown Brooklyn say they are feeling frustrated and shut out after they received an email informing them in the next few weeks their college will be closing
LIVE ZOOM: Middletown Department of Public Works
Middletown DPW Commissioner Jacob Tawil joins News 12 via Zoom to discuss how they are tracking a storm that is heading toward the Hudson Valley.
NYPD: Man wanted for forcibly touching woman on bus in Brooklyn
Police say a man is wanted for forcibly touching a 20-year-old woman who was getting on a bus near Kings Highway and Avenue 8 in Brooklyn.
Some Hudson Valley schools announce closures, delays on Wednesday due to bad weather
Newburgh Schools announced it will be closed Wednesday because of the weather.
Residents attend Fairfield Planning and Zoning meeting in support of, against new veterinary hospital
On the agenda was the proposed veterinary hospital on Post Road, which would include dog boarding and day care.
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
Owner of Howell house issued numerous summonses after fire
While the cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear, police say the owners have been issued numerous summonses.
News 12
4 teachers return to class after 'weavegate' scandal
Four teachers at the center of a so-called “weavegate scandal” in Newburgh are now back on the job. Sources say the teachers returned to work at Newburgh Free Academy earlier this month after they were suspended with pay since last June for their remarks made in this Facebook post.
Police: Elizabeth officer struck by stolen car
An Elizabeth police officer was struck by a car while trying to stop suspects in a stolen vehicle, authorities say.
Ex-Newburgh tattoo shop owner among 4 Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot conspiracy
Monday's verdict is the second major trial of those accused of trying to forcibly keep Donald Trump president.
Police: New City man arrested for selling fentanyl that killed Connecticut man
After a five-month investigation, authorities say evidence led investigators to identify Daniel McDonald, 32, as the suspect who sold the fentanyl to an overdose victim.
Prayer vigil held at Brookdale Hospital for Brownsville advocate injured in shooting
Police say Taronn Sloan was shot in the chest at the Tilden Houses around 1 a.m.
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
News 12
'I get no care.' Long Island Community Hospital patient says there aren't enough nurses to treat patients
A patient at Long Island Community Hospital says there isn't enough staff to appropriate care for everybody. Carol Fitzsimmons, 70, has been at the Suffolk County hospital for a week to treat several health issues as she is battling COVID-19. From her hospital bed, she told News 12 that there...
Records show Jersey City man charged in wife's death has criminal background
Lucas Cooper was arrested in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Plans are now being made to extradite him to New Jersey.
