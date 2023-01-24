Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Justin Thomas reacts to tee-gate between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed...
The golf world discovered what it thought was a wooden missile launched by Patrick Reed at Rory McIlroy was merely a soft-handed motion that the Northern Irishman didn't even notice. The footage that was shared on social media from Dubai may have been disappointing and not the friction we all...
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"
Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: PGA Tour pro WDs from Torrey Pines after "mega" LIV Golf offer
The LIV Golf League rumour mill is kicking into overdrive once again. Much like their inaugural season, the breakaway tour is now slowly beginning to gather a bit of steam after a slow start. First they finally struck a U.S. TV deal with the CW Network. Okay, the network may...
Rory McIlroy defends not acknowledging Patrick Reed in Dubai, says he got Christmas Eve subpoena from Reed's lawyer
Rory McIlroy said Wednesday that he “didn’t feel the need” to acknowledge Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic and that Reed’s lawyer had served him with a subpoena on Christmas Eve. Reports emerged earlier in the week that McIlroy had ignored Reed when the former...
Phil Mickelson’s Absence Hits Hard at Torrey Pines and His Hometown Event
The six-time major champion is not in the field this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, but it’s easy to feel his presence.
Justin Thomas Perfectly Summarized Why Jon Rahm Is So Dangerous Right Now
Ahead of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Thomas addressed Rahm’s incredible heater.
Golf-LIV Golf says Condoleezza Rice worked to prevent DOJ probe of PGA Tour
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Secretary of State and Augusta National member Condoleezza Rice attempted to use her influence to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from launching an anti-trust investigation into the PGA Tour, rival circuit LIV Golf said.
Golf Digest
2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
Golf Digest
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks
SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
golfmagic.com
Jon Rahm lets the F-bombs fly in frustrating opening round at Torrey Pines
Frustrated Jon Rahm saw his streak of 12 consecutive under par rounds come to an end after a sloppy opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Rahm has four wins in his last six worldwide starts but was well off the pace in California and found himself nine strokes adrift of the early leaders.
Rahm narrowly wins La Quinta PGA tourney over rookie Thompson
Pre-tournament favorite Jon Rahm shot a 4-under-par 68 at PGA West’s Stadium Course on Sunday to win The American Express PGA tournament in La Qunita by one stroke over rookie Davis Thompson, his second consecutive victory. Rahm and Thompson were tied for the lead entering the round and also...
GolfWRX
2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections
Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
BBC
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates
Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
