San Diego, CA

golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm to ESPN anchor after knocking out her teeth: "Yeah, I failed you!"

Jon Rahm has come face-to-face with the anchor he hit directly in the face with an errant tee shot during the 2022 PGA Championship. Rahm's drive on the third hole during the opening round at Southern Hills left ESPN anchor Sage Steele bloodied and bruised. It was so bad she...
Golf Digest

2023 Farmers Insurance Open tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide

It’s been all Jon Rahm lately, and the Spaniard will have a chance to win his fifth event in seven starts at Torrey Pines this week at the Farmers Insurance Open. Suffice it to say, this is a venue the 28-year-old Spaniard knows and loves, as evidenced by his last four Farmers results of T-5/2/T-7/T-3. Oh, and he won the 2021 U.S. Open title here, too.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf Digest

The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks

SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
SAN DIEGO, CA
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm lets the F-bombs fly in frustrating opening round at Torrey Pines

Frustrated Jon Rahm saw his streak of 12 consecutive under par rounds come to an end after a sloppy opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Rahm has four wins in his last six worldwide starts but was well off the pace in California and found himself nine strokes adrift of the early leaders.
SAN DIEGO, CA
GolfWRX

2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Betting Tips & Selections

Get your bets on earlier than usual this week as the Farmers Insurance Open runs Wednesday to Saturday, the advancement of a day avoiding a clash with the NFL Conference Championship games. We raise the bar a notch as the tour reaches Torrey Pines, a course used for this (and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BBC

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed snub at Dubai Desert Classic escalates

Rory McIlroy says Patrick Reed is not "living in reality" after the American tried to chat with him in Dubai despite his lawyers serving the world number one a court summons on Christmas Eve. McIlroy admitted ignoring Reed on the range before the Dubai Desert Classic. Reed, 32, says he...
