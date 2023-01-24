Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend in the head, turns gun on himself in murder-suicide, police say
HOUSTON - A woman and man were found dead in a West Side apartment in what police believe was a murder-suicide. Houston Police arrived at the home just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check after co-workers were concerned when she left work and didn't return. When police...
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
HPD: Concerned neighbor leads to discovery of apparent murder-suicide in Montrose
HOUSTON — A man and woman were killed Wednesday in what Houston police are calling a murder-suicide. It happened inside a townhome on Van Buren Street, near the intersection of Montrose Boulevard and West Dallas Street in the Montrose area, around 8:30 p.m., police said. According to investigators, the...
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
mocomotive.com
Woman dead in Porter-area car crash
A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
HPD investigating after security guard killed by school bus backing up outside Istanbul Event Center
Authorities said the bus had just dropped off some kids at the center and was backing up when it hit a security guard, killing him.
Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks
HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf. "It’s just not normal for him...
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraud
Harris County Precinct 4 arrested a man when they learned that he was wanted for arson in connection with an insurance fraud case in Harris County. According to court documents, arson investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshall's office were called out to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 19600 block of Tegle Rd. in Tomball, TX on May 29, 2021, at about 5:40 a.m. During their investigation, investigators found that the fire started in the passenger compartment and determined that someone applied an open flame to ignitable materials that were stored inside. A TX DPS Trooper was then able to identify the car as belonging to Steven Smith and noticed there was a lien on the vehicle in the amount of $15,537.43.
Charges against Galveston teen, accused in shooting death of 25-year-old man, dismissed
The 17-year-old was arrested on Monday after being accused of shooting a 25-year-old man to death. On Wednesday, the district attorney's office say there is more to investigate.
Alvin man sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating pregnant girlfriend
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An Alvin man was found guilty Wednesday of beating his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. He also learned his sentence. Michael Alegria agreed to spend 10 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time. What happened. On June 8,...
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder case
January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.
cw39.com
Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
Leslie Obi's death was ruled a homicide a week after investigators said they didn't have evidence that lead them to believe foul play was a factor in her disappearance.
KHOU
Surveillance video: Gunman ambush victims in deadly shooting at north Harris County gas station
Surveillance video shows gunmen open fire at a gas station on Ella Boulevard. Two people were killed. KHOU 11 chose to stop the video before the shots were fired.
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood
HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
theleadernews.com
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
kingwood.com
Humble Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspects
Humble Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspects. Please help Detective Brown identify these 2 theft suspects. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Brown at 281-319-9726 or dbrown@humblepolice.com and reference case #23-000330.
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
