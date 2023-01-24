ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman dead in Porter-area car crash

A woman died early Wednesday when the car she riding in collided with another car in the Porter area. The woman was a passenger in a car southbound on FM 1314 near Rolling Hills that collided with a northbound car that crossed the center lane around 7 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
PORTER, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraud

Harris County Precinct 4 arrested a man when they learned that he was wanted for arson in connection with an insurance fraud case in Harris County. According to court documents, arson investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshall's office were called out to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 19600 block of Tegle Rd. in Tomball, TX on May 29, 2021, at about 5:40 a.m. During their investigation, investigators found that the fire started in the passenger compartment and determined that someone applied an open flame to ignitable materials that were stored inside. A TX DPS Trooper was then able to identify the car as belonging to Steven Smith and noticed there was a lien on the vehicle in the amount of $15,537.43.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Suspect wanted in double shooting at south Houston motel, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in a motel in south Houston, and police have identified a suspect. Police have charged Christopher George Edwards, 52, with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after Monday night’s shooting. Edwards is not in custody and HPD is currently searching for him.
HOUSTON, TX
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Humble neighborhood

HOUSTON — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are investigating after a man was found dead in Humble. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the man was found at a home near Palomino Ridge and Mustang Corral Drive. Deputies were called to the neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., responding to a weapons disturbance call. The man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
HUMBLE, TX
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
Humble Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspects

Humble Police Need Help Identifying Theft Suspects. Please help Detective Brown identify these 2 theft suspects. If anyone has information, please contact Detective Brown at 281-319-9726 or dbrown@humblepolice.com and reference case #23-000330.

