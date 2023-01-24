Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Engadget
The Morning After: Microsoft expands 'multibillion dollar' deal with OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT
Microsoft is making a "multibillion-dollar" investment that will lead to wider uses of OpenAI's technology, as well as more robust behind-the-scenes support. Microsoft has launched OpenAI-powered features, like natural language programming and a DALL-E 2 graphic design tool. OpenAI uses Microsoft's infrastructure to train its best-known systems, including DALL-E 2 and the popular ChatGPT bot. ChatGPT is coming to Azure soon. However, don't expect anyone to see ChatGPT in Bing – at least not yet. The expansion may help Microsoft seize a competitive advantage. Google reportedly sees ChatGPT as a threat to its search business,
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
An accident in a lab experiment may revolutionize quantum computers
Researchers may have made a massive breakthrough in quantum computing. According to a new study published in Nature Nanotechnology, researchers may have discovered a cheaper way to push large-scale quantum computers. Quantum computing is an intriguing field that has seen quite a bit of growth over the past several years....
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons
As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
Apple Insider
Apple issues watchOS 9.3 update for Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The public release of watchOS 9.3 includes bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements for the Apple Watch — and it's now available to everybody. Apple Watch users can update watchOS by opening the iOS...
The Verge
Garmin adds FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch
While smartwatch makers like Apple and Samsung are delving into rugged fitness, Garmin is shoring up its advanced health features. Today, the company announced that it’s adding FDA-cleared EKGs to its Venu 2 Plus smartwatch. The EKG app will allow Venu 2 Plus owners to record a 30-second electrocardiogram...
The Verge
Apple issues security update for the almost 10-year-old iPhone 5S
The iPhone 5S got its last OS upgrade in 2018 with the release of iOS 12, but it’s not totally down for the count. As AppleInsider points out, the 2013-vintage device got a security update this week: a bump to iOS 12.5.7, to be precise. Even if you don’t have an iPhone 5S, that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of getting the most out of their device.
CNET
Refurb iPhone and Apple Watch Models Are Available at Huge Discounts Today at Woot
With sleek designs and impressive performance, Apple products often score highly in our reviews and its flagship products top our best phone and best smartwatch lists at the start of 2023. That premium experience comes at a price, though, and Apple gear is often more expensive than devices from competing brands. However, if you don't mind a preowned device, you can save a ton of cash on your next Apple product with this one-day sale at Woot. You can choose from a massive selection of refurbished Apple Watches and iPhones and save big compared to buying from Apple directly.
Apple Insider
Save up to $500 on MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV 4K at Amazon this week
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — This week's best Amazon deals are all about MacBooks, with discounts knocking up to 20% off retail prices on M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. With Apple introducing the M2 MacBook Pro lineup...
Futurism
The Metaverse Industry Is Already Going Belly-Up, for Reasons We Can't Imagine
A spate of layoffs and closures in the burgeoning Metaverse Industrial Complex is proving what many critics have said all along — that over-investment was never going to be enough to breathe life into the hype-poisoned space. As Insider reports, recent virtual reality-related layoffs and division closures are indicative...
Phone Arena
Samsung's popular Galaxy Buds 2 are now less than $100 on Amazon!
Samsung's Galaxy Buds models have been seeing some really awesome deals lately on Amazon, with the two most recent examples being the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live. Now the Galaxy Buds 2 also join the discounts party, with a price cut of 34% on Amazon, which amounts to about $50! Keep in mind, though, that this discount is for the Graphite and White color options.
Samsung will give you a free Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Lifestyle Soundbar when you buy a Samsung TV
Samsung's offering some attractive deals on its more premium TVs
Engadget
Amazon's Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is now available for $100
It features live view, two-way audio and enhanced motion detection. One of Amazon's home security companies, Blink, unveiled its first wired floodlight camera during the e-commerce giant's fall event last year. Now, the smart security camera is finally available, and you can get it from Amazon's website for $100. While most of Blink's products are small, battery-powered devices, this one connects to your home's existing outside wiring. Its LED floodlights are also much brighter (2,600 lumens) than the lights (700 lumens) that come with the brand's older wireless model.
TCL's latest Android phone has a removable battery, and you can buy it now
The new TCL Ion X is a new budget Android phone with a rare removable battery. It's sold exclusively through Metro by T-Mobile.
Comments / 0