One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
KCRG.com
Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence
People's lives and routines have been disrupted over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. The principal for a school in Bellevue found a fun and creative way to...
Material witness wanted in Sunday homicide in Des Moines
Police have asked for the public’s help to locate a material witness in a weekend homicide.
who13.com
Families of ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting victims speak for first time
Families of ‘Starts Right Here’ shooting victims …. Polk County Housing Trust Fund Gives Grant to Spire …. Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on the projects Polk County Housing Trust Fund has funded for more affordable housing. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol. The days...
DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
KCCI.com
2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
Victims each shot multiple times in deadly gang-related dispute at Des Moines education center
New details are being released in court documents about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday.
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Man injured in explosion in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating an explosion and fire in Delaware Township in Polk County. Around 4:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to Metro Motors on NE 46th Avenue. Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff's Office says that when firefighters and deputies arrived, the fire...
Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
KELOLAND TV
Des Moines shooting latest; Deadly fire cause; Iowa school voucher program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Tuesday, January 24. Court documents are shedding more light about a deadly gang-related shooting at a Des Moines education center Monday afternoon. Court papers say two students and the CEO of the Starts Right...
Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside
(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
KCCI.com
Investigators say West Des Moines apartment fire likely started around chimney flue barrier in attic
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire broke out overnight at Carriage Park Apartments in West Des Moines. The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and left several residents looking for a place to stay overnight. Firefighters found a small fire in the attic above the second...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate shooting after a person was shot in the hand
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that injured a person. It happened near the intersection of MLK Parkway and Clarkson Avenue on Saturday, just northwest of the Downtown. When police arrived, they found a person that was shot in the hand, that person was...
yourfortdodge.com
Friends Raise Money For Former Fort Dodge Woman Recovering From Shooting
A Go Fund Me account has been started to help offset the costs to the former Fort Dodge woman who was shot twice by her partner two weeks ago in their West Des Moines home before he turned a gun on himself. Surviving a gunshot wound of any kind is...
KCCI.com
'He is now more determined than ever': Family of Will Keeps provides an update on his recovery
DES MOINES, Iowa — The family ofWill Keeps says he has a long road to recovery after he was shot inside Starts Right Here, a program that he founded to help at-risk youth. Monday's shooting killed two students and "severely injured" Keeps, who was shot in the hand and hip. The well-known rapper started the program in 2019 with large support from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
kicdam.com
Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
northwestmoinfo.com
Former Iowa Governor Branstad Named President of World Food Price
Terry Branstad. Official photo. (Radio Iowa) Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. “I don’t intend to do this for a long time,” Branstad says, “but I intend to do it, say, at least...
