Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

One person seriously injured in Des Moines building explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured when a building exploded on the northeast side of Des Moines Wednesday. At around 4:25 p.m. the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of an explosion and fire at Metro Motors in the 2500 block of NE 46th Ave. When emergency crews arrived they […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence

People's lives and routines have been disrupted over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic. FDA to may vote soon on proposed single, yearly COVID-19 shot. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. The principal for a school in Bellevue found a fun and creative way to...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DMPD Identify Teens Killed In Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police are releasing the names of two teens who died after a shooting yesterday (Monday). Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, both of Des Moines died at the hospital. Will Keeps, who founded the non-profit organization where the shooting happened, is hospitalized in serious condition. He is expected to recover. Police say the shooting was gang-related.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 students killed, 1 person in serious condition after shooting at Des Moines outreach center

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are on the scene of a shooting Monday that has killed two students and injured an employee. The shooting was reported at about 12:53 p.m. at Starts Right Here, a nonprofit organization focused on helping at-risk youth. Starts Right Here was created by activist and rapper Will Keeps. The outreach center is located at 455 Southwest 5th St.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man injured in explosion in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Firefighters are investigating an explosion and fire in Delaware Township in Polk County. Around 4:25 p.m., emergency crews were called to Metro Motors on NE 46th Avenue. Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff's Office says that when firefighters and deputies arrived, the fire...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: Two Students Dead After Shooting In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Two students are dead after a shooting at a non-profit mentorship program in Iowa. Police made that confirmation. It happened near downtown Des Moines where a teacher was also injured at the Starts Right Here Mentorship program. Police say “multiple suspects” were detained during a traffic stop about 20 minutes after the shooting.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine

A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
WAUKEE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update: 18-Year-Old Charged with Murder Accused of Killing Two Teens in Des Moines Southside

(Des Moines, IA) An 18-year-old is facing two counts of first-degree murder after a shooting on Des Moines’ southside. Preston Walls is also charged with attempted murder and criminal gang participation, according to a statement from the DMPD. Two students, ages 18 and 16, were killed in the shooting. 49-year-old William Holmes, known as Will Keeps, of Altoona, was seriously injured and hospitalized. Keeps is the founder of the non-profit Starts Right Here, working with at-risk youth.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

'He is now more determined than ever': Family of Will Keeps provides an update on his recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — The family ofWill Keeps says he has a long road to recovery after he was shot inside Starts Right Here, a program that he founded to help at-risk youth. Monday's shooting killed two students and "severely injured" Keeps, who was shot in the hand and hip. The well-known rapper started the program in 2019 with large support from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
DES MOINES, IA
kicdam.com

Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
DES MOINES, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Former Iowa Governor Branstad Named President of World Food Price

Terry Branstad. Official photo. (Radio Iowa) Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is the new leader of the Des Moines based foundation that awards the annual “World Food Prize.”. “I don’t intend to do this for a long time,” Branstad says, “but I intend to do it, say, at least...
IOWA STATE

