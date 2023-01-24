ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking at how Texas might fare in Big 12-SEC challenge

By Joey Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
We have finally reached the week of the year dedicated to matchups between the Big 12 and the SEC. The two conferences produce several tournament challengers, but the Longhorns may have the biggest opportunity of any participating team.

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns travel to face the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in what could define where Texas lands in the NCAA Tournament bracket. The Longhorns already have resume boosting wins over Gonzaga and TCU, but another nonconference victory over a top 10 team would go a long way toward a Top 3 seed.

Tennessee brings back many of the same characters from Texas’ 52-51 win last season in Austin. Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Josiah Jordan-James and Uros Plavsic would figure to have a significant role in the outcome of the game.

The above players, though solid, don’t necessarily create matchup problems Texas faces in Big 12 play. Plavsic certainly has a decided height advantage on Longhorns bigs. Even so, Rodney Terry’s team could secure a huge road win over Tennessee.

Here’s a look at the matchups set for Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VPZPd_0kPGsZQL00
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxJHm_0kPGsZQL00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NML5R_0kPGsZQL00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOwPn_0kPGsZQL00
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02knMT_0kPGsZQL00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21u6BI_0kPGsZQL00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=002iV3_0kPGsZQL00
William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wja6d_0kPGsZQL00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAflW_0kPGsZQL00
Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2BAK_0kPGsZQL00
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

