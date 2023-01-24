ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Rocks Beach, FL

Fewer Florida Medicaid recipients expected, more firefighters needed in Tampa and changes may be ahead for short term rentals in Indian Rocks Beach

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L. Cane

3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Residents Live the Longest

According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state in the United States (Maine is second.) It makes sense, then, that a high number of Florida's population are retirees who want to make the most of their golden years. For many, a good retirement is one that includes low-stress living, access to quality health care, and the ability to maintain an active lifestyle.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%

TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida

With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

'U-pick' is back in season at Ridge Island Groves in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — In the farmlands of Haines City, it’s not strange to see cattle roaming about, but at Ridge Island Groves, the main source of income is citrus. Many different varieties can be found on the farm’s 100-plus acres, but right now, oranges are prime for the picking.
HAINES CITY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL

Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
BRANDON, FL
floridarambler.com

Chinsegut Hill: One of Florida’s most fascinating historical sites

I’ve visited a lot of Florida’s historic sites, so I was stunned to discover one of the best ever – and I had never heard of it. Chinsegut (pronounced ChinSEEgut) Hill Historic Site in Brooksville, operated by the Tampa History Center, is a well-preserved pre-Civil War plantation. It looks like your stereotype of the grand white-columned Gone with the Wind mansion.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis blames skyrocketing Florida housing costs on people fleeing ‘Faucivilles’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the high cost of housing in Florida, suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci is partly to blame. During a news conference in Miami Thursday, the Florida Governor namechecked so-called “Faucivilles” as a contributing factor to skyrocketing rents, while expressing optimism that new construction would help mitigate current issues.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?

I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Orange Belt Trail won’t cut through homes, officials say

Community meetings have begun regarding the proposed Orange Belt Trail, and even though the process is very early, officials are concerned that misinformation already is circulating concerning the plans. Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) planner Tina Russo raised the topic during the MPO’s Jan. 12...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Changes to short-term rentals could come in Indian Rocks Beach

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Residents and property owners will have their chance to speak in front of city commissioners Tuesday night regarding an influx of short-term rentals and Airbnbs in the beachside city. Many neighborhood streets in Indian Rocks Beach are peppered with yard signs supporting opposing view...
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy