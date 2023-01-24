Fewer Florida Medicaid recipients expected, more firefighters needed in Tampa and changes may be ahead for short term rentals in Indian Rocks Beach

Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
What is St. Petersburg Known ForEast Coast TravelerSaint Petersburg, FL
Buying A Home in TampamaltaTampa, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
TIMELINE: Strong cold front passing through Tampa Bay area Wednesday
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front is expected to pass through the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night. Showers and storms will move through from 4 p.m. to 4 a.m. with colder air filtering in on Thursday. The front has a history of producing significant severe weather, but it is forecast to weaken as […]
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Residents Live the Longest
According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state in the United States (Maine is second.) It makes sense, then, that a high number of Florida's population are retirees who want to make the most of their golden years. For many, a good retirement is one that includes low-stress living, access to quality health care, and the ability to maintain an active lifestyle.
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%
TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
Airline Secretly Ends Cheap Flights From New York State To Florida
With little to no warning, an airline has stopped direct flights from the Hudson Valley to popular Florida destinations. In October 2021, low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines announced plans to offer nonstop flights from New York Stewart International Airport to Orlando, Miami and Tampa, Florida. “The addition of Frontier Airlines is...
'U-pick' is back in season at Ridge Island Groves in Haines City
HAINES CITY, Fla. — In the farmlands of Haines City, it’s not strange to see cattle roaming about, but at Ridge Island Groves, the main source of income is citrus. Many different varieties can be found on the farm’s 100-plus acres, but right now, oranges are prime for the picking.
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
Chinsegut Hill: One of Florida’s most fascinating historical sites
I’ve visited a lot of Florida’s historic sites, so I was stunned to discover one of the best ever – and I had never heard of it. Chinsegut (pronounced ChinSEEgut) Hill Historic Site in Brooksville, operated by the Tampa History Center, is a well-preserved pre-Civil War plantation. It looks like your stereotype of the grand white-columned Gone with the Wind mansion.
Storms move through Central Florida, temperatures to drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy downpours and some gusts of wind up to 35 mph are moving east toward metro Orlando by 10 p.m. to midnight, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Occasional lightning is possible, Terry said, in addition...
Ron DeSantis blames skyrocketing Florida housing costs on people fleeing ‘Faucivilles’
Gov. Ron DeSantis is addressing the high cost of housing in Florida, suggesting that Dr. Anthony Fauci is partly to blame. During a news conference in Miami Thursday, the Florida Governor namechecked so-called “Faucivilles” as a contributing factor to skyrocketing rents, while expressing optimism that new construction would help mitigate current issues.
Was this Clearwater crab shack really haunted?
I'm not sure if I should be concerned at how excited I became when I learned that there's a haunted crab shack here in Florida, but I really don't care right now because red alert. As all of my stories are seeming to start lately, I was taking a Lyft to a film location and my driver and I started to chat.
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tampa city council candidate Blake Casper gave over $200K to DeSantis, and helped reopen Florida at onset of pandemic
Casper said he doesn’t regret his efforts to reopen Florida just two months after the first COVID-19 case was found in the state.
When will South Florida's next cold front arrive, and how low will temps go?
The mercury in South Florida thermometers has been all over the place the past week, with temperatures ranging from near-record highs in the mid-80s back into the mid-60s after a weak cool front passed through Monday. The roller-coaster-like weather brought temperatures up again to 84 on Wednesday (a few degrees...
Orange Belt Trail won’t cut through homes, officials say
Community meetings have begun regarding the proposed Orange Belt Trail, and even though the process is very early, officials are concerned that misinformation already is circulating concerning the plans. Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey and Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) planner Tina Russo raised the topic during the MPO’s Jan. 12...
Live Local Act aims to address Florida's affordable housing crisis, ban rent control
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Branded as a “comprehensive statewide workforce housing strategy,” the Live Local Act proposes multiple strategies to address Florida’s longstanding struggle to provide enough attainable housing for its growing population, with many Floridians unable to afford to live in the area they work. Senator...
Florida utility company proposes rate increase of up to 37 percent on electric bills
In a recent press release, Duke Energy Florida announced they are seeking rate hikes that could send some customer monthly bills soaring by 37 percent. The utility company has requested the Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approve their proposal to increase the amount it charges customers for fuel and capacity rates.
Changes to short-term rentals could come in Indian Rocks Beach
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. — Residents and property owners will have their chance to speak in front of city commissioners Tuesday night regarding an influx of short-term rentals and Airbnbs in the beachside city. Many neighborhood streets in Indian Rocks Beach are peppered with yard signs supporting opposing view...
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
