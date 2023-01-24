Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
In the incident in downtown Des Moines, students were killed, and one person was critically injured.Sherif SaadDes Moines, IA
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
Related
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Boys Basketball’s Balanced Offensive Among Conference Leaders
A balanced approach on the offensive end of the floor has the Pella Christian boys basketball team among the Little Hawkeye Conference leaders in several statistical categories. The Eagles, who have been led in scoring by six different players through 15 games this season, are second in the league in...
kniakrls.com
Basketball Highlights
Enjoy highlights from this weeks and last weekend from our area games on KNIA/KRLS. Indianola vs. Oskaloosa Girls Tuesday on 94.3 KNIA. Knoxville vs. Chariton boys and girls (Panthers vs. Cancer) Saturday 95.3 KNIA. Pella Christian boys vs. Des Moines Christian Monday 92.1 KRLS. Pella vs. Norwalk Friday KRLS2.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Teams Swept at Loras
The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s basketball teams couldn’t keep up with the Duhawks of Loras College Wednesday on the road in an American Rivers Conference doubleheader, the women falling 85-60 and the men 79-59. The Simpson women could not contain the Duhawks in the first half, as Loras put up 23 points in each of the first and second quarters to lead 46-28 at the half. The Storm fought back in the third to cut the deficit to 16, but didn’t have the full comeback in them. Cassie Nash scored 20 points to lead the way.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Basketball Sweeps Oskaloosa in Road Conference Doubleheader
The Indianola girls basketball team needed late-game heroics to pull off the victory Tuesday night on the road at Oskaloosa 51-50, while the Indianola boys used a strong second half to pull away to complete the sweep 67-44. The Indians girls won the first quarter leading 12-8, but quickly saw...
kniakrls.com
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Jack Bertrand Knoxville Boys Basketball – January 25, 2023
It seems the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is rolling now and the Panthers have a huge game Friday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for the conference title. Derek Cardwell talked with post player Jack Bertrand after Tuesday’s win over Centerville about how the team has come together this season on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
kniakrls.com
Local Girls Wrestlers to Compete at First-Ever State Qualifying Meet Friday
The first-ever officially sanctioned state qualifying meet for Iowa High School Girls Wrestling will be held this Friday across the state, with local athletes competing in central Iowa. The Pella girls team — also made up of athletes from Pella Christian and Knoxville, will head to the Iowa Events Center...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Teams With Crucial Doubleheader at Loras
The Simpson women’s and men’s basketball teams have an important road doubleheader today on the road at Loras, with both teams fighting for sports in the American Rivers Conference tournament. The Storm women have won five of six after a very slow start and are currently in a...
kniakrls.com
Strong 3rd Quarter Propels Eagles Boys Past DMC, Girls Offensive Faults in Loss
A strong third quarter sparked the Pella Christian boys basketball team past rival Des Moines Christian in a 53-46 win Monday night, while the Eagles girls squad struggled offensively in their 48-29 loss to the Class 3A #6 ranked Lions. Both games were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel.
kniakrls.com
Central College Winter Sports Update – 1-26-22
The Central College men’s track and field team found itself at No. 18 in the USTFCCCA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Team Rating Index in the first week of its release Tuesday. Points in the National Team Rating Index are based off placement in the National Descending...
kniakrls.com
Pella Traveling to Grinnell; Girls Clash Featuring Ranked Foes
The Pella basketball teams will head to Grinnell for the final time as conference foes in a doubleheader this evening. As the Tigers finish up their time in the Little Hawkeye Conference, they do so with a girls matchup to watch on the docket. The #10 in 4A Pella girls will look snap a 13-game losing streak to #8 in Class 3A Grinnell that dates back to December of 2016; it was the Tigers knocking off Pella 60-54 this past December as well. Tonight’s contest is likely for 2nd place in the current league standings, with both teams currently at 6-2 against conference foes.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Bondurant-Farrar
The Knoxville Bowling Squads fell to Bondurant-Farrar on Tuesday. The boys lost 2941-2593 with Troy Binns scoring a high game of 235 and Tirusten Carter scoring a high series with a 386. The girls also fell 2358-2019. Jasmine Holbrook had a high game of 175 and Charlye Willis had a high series of 305. The Panthers will play Oskaloosa on Thursday.
kniakrls.com
Melcher-Dallas Boys Punch Ticket To BGC Semi-Finals
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad is on the semi-final round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament after a 54-49 win over Murray. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports the Saints had a bad 1st half and made up a 12 point deficit in the 3rd quarter to get the win. Owen Suntken scored 21 points with Logan Godgrey getting 18. Suntken also credited Max Enfield and Johnny Milburn for their defensive efforts.
kniakrls.com
Central’s Van Gorp Earns Conference Women’s Basketball Honor
After a dominant week in the post, Central College’s Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, put up 44 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks as Central pushed Simpson College...
kniakrls.com
Several Local Baseball Coaches Recognized by IHSBCA
Several local baseball coaches and a former standout player were recognized at the annual Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Banquet this past weekend. Former Norwalk standout and MLB All-Star Joel Hanrahan was selected to the organization’s Hall of Fame. Joel was a 2x All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates and accumulated 441 career strikeouts in the majors over seven seasons. He was selected in the 2nd round of the MLB draft after graduating from Norwalk, where he was a 1999 All-State honoree. Hanrahan will be featured on this week’s KNIA/KRLS Radio Sport Page, that airs Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m. on KNIA/KRLS.
kniakrls.com
Twin Cedars Girls Head To The BGC Semi-Finals, Boys Win over Moulton-Udell
The Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad defeated Lamoni for the second time this season as the Sabers knocked off the Demons 40-37 in the quarterfinals of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. That means the Sabers will take on arch rival Melcher-Dallas in a semi-final on Thursday. The other semi pits Ankeny Christian against Diagonal. Both games will be played at Murray. The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad roared back from 11 points down to post a 50-44 win over Moulton-Udell in the consolation round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. The Sabers trailed 41-30 and ended the game on a 20-3 run. Kail Arkema scored 16 points and Holden Roberts had 15.
kniakrls.com
New Clubhouse Manager Named at Bos Landen
The City of Pella is introducing a new leader at Bos Landen Golf Course. Matt Jennings is the new Bos Landen Clubhouse Manager and Golf Pro effective this week. Matt grew up in Prairie City, where he started playing golf at the age of 13. He was successful throughout his high school and college career, earning state medalist in Class 2A for PCM in 2010 and compiling twenty top ten finishes at Henderson State University. Jennings earned his bachelor’s in business management.
kniakrls.com
Pella, Pella Christian Send Several to State Speech; PCM Adds Four Entries
The Tulip City High Schools continued their rich tradition of excellence as the Iowa High School Speech Association season kicked off with district contests Saturday. Both Pella and Pella Christian competed at South Tama High School, and Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to the state event on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
kniakrls.com
Simpson Women’s Gymnastics Splits Triangular
The Simpson College women’s gymnastics team split a triangular at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Sunday, scoring a team score of 179.850. The Storm had their highest score of the season on beam with Baily Tessena winning her second career beam event with a 9.6. The Storm scored a 45.450 on floor, a 46.500 on vault, and a 40.875 on bars, and Avery Ingram won the all-around title with a score of 35.925. The hosts won the meet with a 188.225 and Hamline came in third with a 175.950.
kniakrls.com
Pella Christian Hosting Pella for Annual All-City Speech Night
Pella Christian High School will host the sixteenth annual All-City Speech Night tonight at 7:00 pm. The festival will showcase all the 2023 Large Group Speech events of both city high schools. A free-will donation will be taken to be divided between both schools. Click here for a full list of state qualifiers from Pella and PCHS.
kniakrls.com
State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday
Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
Comments / 0