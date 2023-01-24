DC diehards getting a little carried away with the latest candidate to direct James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn responds to accusations he’s responsible for ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ cancellations
The DC fandom had its heart broken yet again yesterday, when it was announced that both Titans and Doom Patrol would be drawing to a close once their respective fourth seasons had wrapped up. The episodic comic book adaptations boasted plenty of fans, with the latter in particular gaining a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Richard Gere names his highly specific set of conditions for joining a superhero franchise
Veteran actor Richard Gere is open to appearing in a superhero movie, but only if it meets his exacting standards. Per ComicBookMovie, the Pretty Woman star reveals he is willing to take on a superhero role as long as the film is innovative and unpredictable. He explains:. “It would depend...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of James Gunn’s harshest critics foresees nothing but ‘garbage’ in the DCU’s future
Ever since he was appointed co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunn has been coming under intense scrutiny and heavy fire from all corners of the internet, a substantial percentage of whom continue to struggle with the fact the SnyderVerse is as good as dead and buried, unless of course Netflix pulls that fanciful Hail Mary out of the bag.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Leaves Some Obvious Hints for Joining a Major Fan-Favorite Franchise, and It’s NOT the MCU
While the exit from the DCEU and The Witcher has made his fans extremely disappointed, Henry Cavill might join another huge franchise in the future. Ever since he exited from one of the most loved comic universes, fans have been waiting for the British actor to join the MCU. However, that is not what we are talking about.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, ‘The Woman King’ leads the charge for most egregiously snubbed movie at the Oscars
The Oscar nominations for 2023 are officially locked and loaded, with the usual suspects like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans covering most all of the bases, with plenty of come-from-behind appearances to shake up the film industry’s marquee awards competition, in the form of All Quiet on the Western Front, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrea Riseborough, among others.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon
Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Video of Tim Allen flashing ‘Home Improvement’ co-star resurfaces following Pamela Anderson allegations
Pamela Anderson recently revealed that on her first day on the set of the hit 90’s sitcom Home Improvement, the star of the show, Tim Allen, had flashed her. Yesterday, Allen denied the allegation, but today a video has resurfaced that appears to show Allen flashing another co-star. However, there are multiple reasons why the video may not be exactly what people think.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King cryptically teases the first trailer for his next bone-chilling horror adaptation
There are three things in life that are absolutely certain: Death, taxes, and Stephen King horror adaptations. In the past, a massive lineup of King-inspired film and television adaptations have become sure-fire hits and remained scored in the brains of genre diehards all around the globe. And while the majority of these projects might be a thing of the past, a fresh-faced horror feature is now next up on the table — as confirmed by the master of horror himself.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
