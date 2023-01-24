ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Los Angeles Magazine

Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources

The mass shooting in Monterey Park on Saturday that left at least 10 dead and as many as a dozen others wounded was likely an act of domestic violence committed by a 72-year-old man who was “looking for his wife,” at two separate dance halls where Lunar New Year festivities were underway, a law enforcement […] The post Gunman in Monterey Park Massacre Was Hunting For His Wife: Sources appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
New York Post

Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified

Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50.  My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
102.5 The Bone

Man accused of kidnapping woman, burning her with torch

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman and holding her against her will. Officers called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday said that they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a neighbor’s house who said she had been attacked, WDTV reported. The victim told police that Sammy Martz had hit her in the face, causing her eye to swell shut.
Rooted Expeditions

Whistleblower found dead after revealing top secret information

Phil Schneider was a US government geologist, engineer and probably one of the most controversial figures in the world of ufology and extraterrestrial subjects. Phil decided to shed light and knowledge on top secret information he had, along with some of the most controversial topics in history. He claimed that him coming forward with this information would get him killed... and this case would seem like this very thing happened, or did it?
TheDailyBeast

California Shooting Suspect Met Ex-Wife at Same Studio He Shot Up: Report

The ex-wife of the suspected gunman who killed 10 people and injured another 10 in a horror shooting at a California dance studio has provided telling insight into her ex-husband’s life as rumors swirl over the possible motive for his actions.The woman, who spoke to CNN and asked not to be named, said the pair met at the same dance studio he shot up late Saturday night. Huu Can Tran filed for a divorce from her in 2005, which became final a year later. Her account was verified by her sister, who also spoke to CNN. The Daily Beast has...
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
The Independent

David Hogg, George Takei, Gabby Giffords and Simu Liu lead reaction to Monterey Park mass shooting

High-profile survivors of mass shootings and gun reform advocates have reacted with horror and outrage after a gunman murdered 10 people at a Los Angeles dance hall on the eve of Lunar New Year. Huu Can Tran, 72, was identified by authorities as the gunman who killed 11 and wounded nine others at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, Monterey Park, a majority Asian-American area of Los Angeles, on Saturday. Heroic staff were killed charging at Tran, while another disarmed him at a second dance studio, preventing an even higher death toll. The suspect shot himself...
WRAL

Video shows mass shooting suspect being handcuffed

A mass shooting was reported Monday in the bay area just two days after the tragic Lunar New Year shooting in southern California. Thirty-eight mass shootings have already happened in the first 24 days of this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. A mass shooting was reported Monday in the...
Law & Crime

Man Sentenced with Brother After Hate Crime Attack on Black Shopper, Told Deputies ‘If We Don’t Do Anything About Them, They Will Take Over the World’

Two white brothers in Florida were sentenced Wednesday on a hate crimes case for attacking a Black shopper at a Family Dollar. Roy Lashley, 56, and Robert Lashley, 52, repeatedly called the victim the n-word, said federal prosecutors for the Middle District of Florida. “If we don’t do anything about...
CBS News

Army general accused of ordering murder of woman seeking to blackmail him

The Philippine military said Wednesday it had sacked a prominent army general after police said he was the "mastermind" behind the murder of a woman who was seeking to blackmail him. Brigadier-General Jesus Durante, the former chief of then-Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte's presidential security force, ordered the killing of a woman outside her apartment last month, police said on Wednesday.Durante was sacked as commander of the 101st Brigade after he was named as a person of interest in Yvonette Chua Plaza's murder, Philippine army chief Lieutenant-General Romeo Brawner said.The victim had "very sensitive information against General Durante and she proceeded...
New York City, NY
