18-year-old woman arrested in hit and run

An 18-year-old Muscatine woman was arrested Thursday following a hit-and-run investigation by the Muscatine Police Department. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 13, 2023, for a woman who had been run over by a vehicle, according to a city release Thursday. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.
Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege

A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
Suspect charged after gunfire damages vehicles, police allege

A 35-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he was involved in a gunfire incident earlier this month. Salvador Zavala Jr. faces felony charges including three charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, four charges of assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records say.
Davenport man sentenced to 20 years in prison related to 2021 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of meddling with a witness. According to a press release from the DOJ's Southern District of Iowa office, Roylee Richardson Jr., 32, went to trial in August of 2022 and was found guilty by a federal jury.
Former resident charged in apartment fire

A former resident of Timber Knoll Apartments in Moline was charged with setting the complex on fire Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. At 10:12 a.m.., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of 53rd Street, a 16-unit multi-family apartment complex known as Timber Knoll Apartments. Moline Fire and Police personnel responded and located an active fire in the apartment complex which was later brought under control by the fire department, according to a release from Moline Police.
Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.
Moline's newest police officer is a floppy-eared good girl!

MOLINE, Ill — The Moline Police Department has a new police officer, and her name is Pepper!. The department's newest officer is a 1-year-old Bluetick Coonhound therapy K9. Pepper was found running around on the streets of Florida when Hurricane Ian made landfall and was subsequently taken to a nearby shelter.
Stolen Kia rammed squad car in pursuit Tuesday, police allege

A stolen Kia rammed a police squad car during a pursuit on Tuesday, according to a news release from Moline Police. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Moline Police responded to a call from a person in the 700 block of 51st Street, Moline, to report a Kia Sportage had been stolen.
Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
Davenport man gets 20 years in prison

A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24 to 20 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness. In August 2022, Roylee Richardson, Jr., 32, went to trial and was found guilty by a federal jury. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport Police Department officers were dispatched to an apartment complex at 3348 Heatherton Drive in Davenport, related to shots fired, according to a Wednesday Justice Department release.
Suspect accused of stealing copper, aluminum from IC business

An Iowa City man faces charges that he stole copper and aluminum from a local business last month. 39-year-old Joshua Kelley of Southgate Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail last Friday after police say he tried to register a stolen van with the Johnson County Treasurer’s Office. He now faces charges relating to an unrelated incident on December 11th. Investigators say an employee of Brandt Heating & Air Conditioning on Heinz Road found Kelley on the property around 10am that day. Kelley was reportedly transporting air conditioner parts to his vehicle parked nearby.
Clinton man sentenced related to January 2022 shooting

A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday, Jan. 24, to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, related to his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene. Angel, 39, fired multiple shots in...
‘I was a crappy person.’ Probation for caretaker accused of $43,000+ theft

A 37-year-old caretaker was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday in Scott County Court after police allege she used an older neighbor’s debit card to charge more than $43,000. Katherine Dreher pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree theft and dependent-adult abuse, court records show. Police: Thefts date...
Mike Berry

Teen apparently shot himself accidentally, police say

Kewanee police are investigating an apparent accidental shooting of a 17-year-old male Sunday morning on Birth Place. According to Police Chief Nicholas Welgat, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Kewanee police and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 800 block of Birch Place on a 911 report of a male subject with a gunshot wound. Deputies and officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
