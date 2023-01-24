ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia University issues alert after 1 person shot; Looking for suspect

By Rodney Lamp
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbwDi_0kPGrnrq00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY)- West Virginia University Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident happened late Monday, in the 500 block of Grant Avenue, according to a press release from the university.

Police officers arrived at the scene at about 11:45 p.m. after one person had been shot, according to the release. According to the university, the shooting victim appears to have a non-life threatening injury. There is no word on whether the victim is a WVU student.

WVU issued an alert, as it urged people to seek shelter and avoid that area of the city. UPD then issued an all-clear just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are looking for a white Mercedes with tinted windows, possibly with a tail light out, and a man wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was last seen running toward Beechurst Avenue and 6th Street, the university release explained.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or to visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive in Morgantown.

