ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Sunrise Smart Start: California mass shooting, Hochul in Rochester

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k25Eg_0kPGrkDf00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Weather forecast: Busy weather week ahead

Our main event this week is set to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. Yet another wave of low pressure is set to carve a path toward the Great Lakes, spreading a shield of precipitation into the region by Wednesday afternoon. This initial surge is likely to fall as a period of wet snow, likely an accumulating snow into the evening. The surface low will track overhead Wednesday night, a track that often injects a surge of warmer and drier air into the picture. This dry slot will erode the steady precipitation which will already likely be giving up the snow component to plain rain. Early Thursday, the low pulls east and allows colder air to funnel back into WNY, changing the precipitation back over to snow.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police were called to the area shortly before 10:00 p.m.and found the victim who had been stabbed several times. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast

Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning. New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Ice, snow blamed for fatal East Henrietta Road crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a crash on East Henrietta Road in Rush Wednesday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses saw a Toyota traveling south on E. Henrietta Road lose control and enter the opposite lane around 4:35 p.m., hitting a Mazda headed northbound. The Toyota driver was pronounced […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless. District leaders say after Kalena Guadalupe was made aware of the need for blankets for the homeless population, she approached her principal and said that she wanted to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy