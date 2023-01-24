Sunrise Smart Start: California mass shooting, Hochul in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Our main event this week is set to arrive Wednesday into Thursday. Yet another wave of low pressure is set to carve a path toward the Great Lakes, spreading a shield of precipitation into the region by Wednesday afternoon. This initial surge is likely to fall as a period of wet snow, likely an accumulating snow into the evening. The surface low will track overhead Wednesday night, a track that often injects a surge of warmer and drier air into the picture. This dry slot will erode the steady precipitation which will already likely be giving up the snow component to plain rain. Early Thursday, the low pulls east and allows colder air to funnel back into WNY, changing the precipitation back over to snow.

