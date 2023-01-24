One of the most intense small school rivalries will get to take their show on the road about an hour and a half west to Murray High School tonight as the girls Bluegrass Conference Semi-Finals will take place, and there will be a guarantee that a Marion County School will be represented in Saturday’s final. Twin Cedars as the 3rd seed in the tournament got to Murray by beating Lamoni for the second time this season on Monday and will battle rival Melcher-Dallas tonight. While the Sabers have had a goal of getting back to the championship game this season and finishing the job, they know an extra game with the arch-rival will be difficult. Melcher-Dallas, who has had an uneven season could salvage a lot by knocking off their arch-rivals from Twin Cedars tonight. While Addi Wadle has been doing her thing on the perimeter, post player Gabby Overgaard has been rounding into her own this season, and Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports she has been impressed with Overgaard’s development.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO