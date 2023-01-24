ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado records most traffic deaths in four decades

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 2 days ago

Data: Colorado Department of Transportation ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Colorado's nearly 750 traffic deaths in 2022 are the most recorded since 1981, new state data shows.

What's happening: Upticks in impaired, distracted and aggressive driving are causing more crashes statewide, Colorado State Patrol chief Matthew Packard said during a news briefing Monday.

  • State patrollers alone saw a 51% spike in crashes involving cannabis last year compared with 2021.
  • The state is also seeing a "significant increase" in people being hit by cars with the most since 1975 and more pedestrians at fault, Packard said.

What's next: The Colorado State Patrol is pledging to ramp up its visibility on roadways.

  • The state is also implementing a new safety plan focused on four pillars: addressing dangerous driving behaviors, protecting vulnerable roadway users, enhancing road designs and improving emergency responses.
  • That means more roundabouts and rumble strips, expanded bus service and more than $10 million in federal money for public education campaigns.

If one phrase defines the 2023 outlook in Colorado, it's sticker shock.What's happening: New surcharges on top of elevated inflation, rising property assessments and skyrocketing energy bills are creating an avalanche of new costs for consumers. "It is unfortunate that a lot of these things are hitting at the same time," says Scott Wasserman, president of the progressive-leaning Bell Policy Center.Why it matters: Colorado's cost of living — particularly in Denver metro — is higher than the national average, and the new taxes and fees are poised to make it worse.State of play: Many of the additional expenses are driven...
COLORADO STATE
