Colorado records most traffic deaths in four decades

Colorado's nearly 750 traffic deaths in 2022 are the most recorded since 1981, new state data shows.

What's happening: Upticks in impaired, distracted and aggressive driving are causing more crashes statewide, Colorado State Patrol chief Matthew Packard said during a news briefing Monday.

State patrollers alone saw a 51% spike in crashes involving cannabis last year compared with 2021.

The state is also seeing a "significant increase" in people being hit by cars with the most since 1975 and more pedestrians at fault, Packard said.

What's next: The Colorado State Patrol is pledging to ramp up its visibility on roadways.