Yesports Partners with 30+ World Class Web3 Games to Announce “Convergence 2023” — The Largest Digital Web3 Gaming to Esports Conference

Related
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
$40k a post within three months of fame: Welcome to the world of the influencer, the most sought-after career which can ‘vanish overnight’
Being a YouTuber or influencer like Tik Tok star Addison Rae is the "dream job" for American teams - but it's a grueling road to success. Press trips, glitzy parties, free products and massive fees. It’s no wonder a career in social media is now the dream job for the majority of American teens. Yet in between the highlights are some very real-world concerns: longevity, ethics and authenticity.
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Tech: PGA Show highlights new revenue-generating ideas
The annual PGA Show is always a breeding ground for innovative products and companies in the industry. Even though I’m not in Orlando for this week’s event, which began yesterday, the golf nut in me couldn’t resist exploring which up-and-coming technologies are being talked about this year.
thedefiant.io
MarketAcross Named As European Blockchain Convention’s Web3 Lead Media Partner
Leading blockchain marketing firm MarketAcross has joined the upcoming European Blockchain Convention (EBC) as its main global media partner. The convention, now in its eighth edition, is expected to welcome over 2,500 attendees to the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona between 15-17 February. As part of the strategic partnership, the experienced...
theblock.co
Metaverse training software used by Nike and Carlsberg raises $18 million
Gemba, a company that makes tech for training via VR, has raised $18 million in its Series A round. The raise was led by Lyft and What3words backer Parkway Venture Capital. Gemba, a software developer providing virtual reality training to corporates, raised $18 million in a Series A round led by Parkway Venture Capital. The deal values the business at $60 million.
game-news24.com
Ludwig plans on doing something more than just burn money with a team investment of Moist Esports
Ludwig announced yesterday that he’s joining the Moist Esports Gaming Corporation as a co-owner, and while most esports investments are viewed as a way of losing money, the content creator believes he can leverage his unique position in order to stop that happening. In a post for the Mogul...
nftgators.com
Spatial Labs Founder Iddris Sandu Raises $10M in Seed Round Led By Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital led the seed round. The close of the seed round brings Spatial Labs’ total funding to $14 million. Spatial Labs’ 25-year-old founder Iddris Sandu is one of the youngest Black men to raise more than $10 million in seed funding. Spatial Labs, a Web3 infrastructure startup,...
theblock.co
Mythical Games eyes $50 million raise, launches enhanced NFT-gaming marketplace
Last valued at $1.25 billion, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed gaming company is weighing raising $50 million as its CEO travels to Dubai. Mythical acquires and integrates the technology of NFT marketplace DMarket in the hopes that improving the buying and selling of digital assets will boost user growth. Blockchain-gaming unicorn Mythical...
cryptoslate.com
China’s “Instagram” chooses Conflux Network for Permissionless Blockchain Integration
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Toronto, Canada, 24th January, 2023, Chainwire — Little Red Book, (XiaohongShu), the Chinese version of Instagram integrates Conflux Network as permissionless...
ffnews.com
The Best Tech at CES 2023 – Sponsored by FF News
At CES 2023, we caught up with Stu from Stu’s Reviews to check out some of the best tech on display at the world’s biggest tech show!. The level of innovation on display was out of this world! We saw everything from brand-new robots to cars with “e-ink” paint jobs.
Microsoft’s Gaming Division Takes a Step Back
Microsoft’s gaming division saw lackluster results in its latest earnings report. The tech giant generated $52.7 billion in total revenue for the second quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022 — a 2% increase year-over-year. Its gaming division — led by Xbox content and services — reported a 13% year-over-year decline in sales in fiscal Q2.
todaynftnews.com
NFT platform Fractal, developed by Twitch’s Justin Kan, expands into Polygon
Fractal, developed by Twitch Co-Founder Justin Kan, is expanding into the Polygon network to boost accessibility. The expansion will help Fractal focus on user acquisition and provide the blockchain tooling and financial infrastructure. Fractal stands true to its mission of relentlessly supporting Web3 game developers with whatever they require to...
argusjournal.com
AI Content Platform MetatronAI.com Announces New Features and Services
DOVER, DE, January 24, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), an AI content platform, is pleased to announce the release of new services for content generation. MetatronAI.com is a generative artificial intelligence service based on cutting-edge language processing that sets a new standard in the industry. With its advanced natural language understanding capabilities and ability to generate human-like text, art, and soon video and music, designed for business and individuals to create cost-effective original content at unprecedented levels of quality and speed.
nftgators.com
Enterprise Metaverse Training Platform Gemba Raises $18M to Expand its VR as a Service Offering
The new funding values Gemba at $60 million. The funding round was led by Parkway Venture Capital. Gemba’s proprietary VR offering helps global enterprises train their workforce through highly immersive learning programs. Virtual reality corporate training platform, Gemba, has secured $18 million in Series A funding at a $60...
TechCrunch
Welcome to the Jungle grabs $54 million for its slick job platform
In particular, Welcome to the Jungle sends a photo and video crew to your office so that they can shoot some high-quality photos and record some quick interviews with employees. Essentially, a profile on the platform should look like a feature article in a fancy magazine. Clients also add job...
How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate
Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in...
