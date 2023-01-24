ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yesports Partners with 30+ World Class Web3 Games to Announce “Convergence 2023” — The Largest Digital Web3 Gaming to Esports Conference

cryptoslate.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies

Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

$40k a post within three months of fame: Welcome to the world of the influencer, the most sought-after career which can ‘vanish overnight’

Being a YouTuber or influencer like Tik Tok star Addison Rae is the "dream job" for American teams - but it's a grueling road to success. Press trips, glitzy parties, free products and massive fees. It’s no wonder a career in social media is now the dream job for the majority of American teens. Yet in between the highlights are some very real-world concerns: longevity, ethics and authenticity.
Sports Business Journal

SBJ Tech: PGA Show highlights new revenue-generating ideas

The annual PGA Show is always a breeding ground for innovative products and companies in the industry. Even though I’m not in Orlando for this week’s event, which began yesterday, the golf nut in me couldn’t resist exploring which up-and-coming technologies are being talked about this year.
ORLANDO, FL
thedefiant.io

MarketAcross Named As European Blockchain Convention’s Web3 Lead Media Partner

Leading blockchain marketing firm MarketAcross has joined the upcoming European Blockchain Convention (EBC) as its main global media partner. The convention, now in its eighth edition, is expected to welcome over 2,500 attendees to the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona between 15-17 February. As part of the strategic partnership, the experienced...
theblock.co

Metaverse training software used by Nike and Carlsberg raises $18 million

Gemba, a company that makes tech for training via VR, has raised $18 million in its Series A round. The raise was led by Lyft and What3words backer Parkway Venture Capital. Gemba, a software developer providing virtual reality training to corporates, raised $18 million in a Series A round led by Parkway Venture Capital. The deal values the business at $60 million.
theblock.co

Mythical Games eyes $50 million raise, launches enhanced NFT-gaming marketplace

Last valued at $1.25 billion, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed gaming company is weighing raising $50 million as its CEO travels to Dubai. Mythical acquires and integrates the technology of NFT marketplace DMarket in the hopes that improving the buying and selling of digital assets will boost user growth. Blockchain-gaming unicorn Mythical...
cryptoslate.com

China’s “Instagram” chooses Conflux Network for Permissionless Blockchain Integration

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Toronto, Canada, 24th January, 2023, Chainwire — Little Red Book, (XiaohongShu), the Chinese version of Instagram integrates Conflux Network as permissionless...
ffnews.com

The Best Tech at CES 2023 – Sponsored by FF News

At CES 2023, we caught up with Stu from Stu’s Reviews to check out some of the best tech on display at the world’s biggest tech show!. The level of innovation on display was out of this world! We saw everything from brand-new robots to cars with “e-ink” paint jobs.
Front Office Sports

Microsoft’s Gaming Division Takes a Step Back

Microsoft’s gaming division saw lackluster results in its latest earnings report. The tech giant generated $52.7 billion in total revenue for the second quarter ending Dec. 31, 2022 — a 2% increase year-over-year. Its gaming division — led by Xbox content and services — reported a 13% year-over-year decline in sales in fiscal Q2.
todaynftnews.com

NFT platform Fractal, developed by Twitch’s Justin Kan, expands into Polygon

Fractal, developed by Twitch Co-Founder Justin Kan, is expanding into the Polygon network to boost accessibility. The expansion will help Fractal focus on user acquisition and provide the blockchain tooling and financial infrastructure. Fractal stands true to its mission of relentlessly supporting Web3 game developers with whatever they require to...
argusjournal.com

AI Content Platform MetatronAI.com Announces New Features and Services

DOVER, DE, January 24, 2023 — McapMediaWire — Metatron (OTC Pink: MRNJ), an AI content platform, is pleased to announce the release of new services for content generation. MetatronAI.com is a generative artificial intelligence service based on cutting-edge language processing that sets a new standard in the industry. With its advanced natural language understanding capabilities and ability to generate human-like text, art, and soon video and music, designed for business and individuals to create cost-effective original content at unprecedented levels of quality and speed.
TechCrunch

Welcome to the Jungle grabs $54 million for its slick job platform

In particular, Welcome to the Jungle sends a photo and video crew to your office so that they can shoot some high-quality photos and record some quick interviews with employees. Essentially, a profile on the platform should look like a feature article in a fancy magazine. Clients also add job...
OK! Magazine

How Entrepreneur Nick Wood Is Transforming Lives Through Digital Real Estate

Nick Wood, also known online as the "King of Digital Real Estate," is a true success story. From humble beginnings on his family's generational alfalfa farm to his current position as the CEO and founder of Digital Landlords, a multi-seven-figure business, Nick has proven that hard work and determination can pay off.Growing up on the farm instilled in Nick a strong work ethic and a commitment to making the most of every opportunity. This mindset served him well when, at 19, he decided to take a two-year humanitarian trip to West Africa. It was there that he gained fluency in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy