The Simpson Storm women’s and men’s basketball teams couldn’t keep up with the Duhawks of Loras College Wednesday on the road in an American Rivers Conference doubleheader, the women falling 85-60 and the men 79-59. The Simpson women could not contain the Duhawks in the first half, as Loras put up 23 points in each of the first and second quarters to lead 46-28 at the half. The Storm fought back in the third to cut the deficit to 16, but didn’t have the full comeback in them. Cassie Nash scored 20 points to lead the way.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO