Detroit Lakes, MN

KNOX News Radio

Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN

One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in Rural Minnesota

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota’s Becker County are investigating a fatal encounter between a train and a pedestrian. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a train-pedestrian collision shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound BNSF train.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Fargo Man Dies In Snowmobile Accident North Of Detroit Lakes

Detroit Lakes, MN (KFGO) – A Fargo man died Sunday after the snowmobile he was driving rolled over in a ditch northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander says his office received a 911 call at 5:30 p.m. reporting a single snowmobile crash near the intersection of County Highway 32 and South Cotton Lake Road in Erie Township. The caller reported that the driver of the snowmobile was 34-year-old Scott Fossum, and he was not breathing.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County

(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
94.3 Jack FM

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Jan 23, 2023,

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods as well as coyote hunters and bobcat trappers around Roseau County. Enforcement action taken on anglers using too many lines. CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

Bemidji Area Schools Bus Involved in Rear-End Collision

A Bemidji Area Schools bus was involved in a rear-end collision earlier today. According to a press release from the Bemidji School District, at approximately 7:55 a.m. this morning, January 25, a bus was involved in a minor traffic accident while transporting students to school. District staff reported to the scene of the accident, where they learned a car struck the rear of the bus. This collision caused minor damage to the school bus.
BEMIDJI, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
BECKER COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
FARGO, ND
trfradio.com

Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident

Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

No ice palace for 2023 Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Plans for a popular winter attraction in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota have been frozen for 2023. Organizers say they will not be building an ice palace this year. “Our committee is all volunteer and after 5 years of fun, decided we need a little...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Medical episode causes crash in Fargo strip mall parking lot

FARGO (KFGO) – One person suffered minor injuries when their car crashed into a store in a south Fargo strip mall Sunday evening. According to Fargo Police, around 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of 25th Street S. for a report of a car that made contact with a business storefront.
FARGO, ND
rjbroadcasting.com

Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen

Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
FERTILE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds

AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
AUDUBON, MN
US 103.3

Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement

Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
WEST FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
