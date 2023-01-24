Read full article on original website
fergusnow.com
Breckenridge Man Arrested in Connection With Wahpeton Murder
A Breckenridge, Minnesota man has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Wahpeton last Monday night. 33-year-old Anthony Kruger is charged with murder in the shooting of 40-year-old Jeremiah Medenwald of Hankinson, North Dakota. Mendenwald was shot while he was in a car outside Stern Sports Arena.The...
ktoe.com
Snowmobiler Dies in Becker County Crash
(Detroit Lakes, MN) — A North Dakota man is the victim of a deadly snowmobile accident Sunday evening in west-central Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Scott Fossum of Fargo lost control of his machine northeast of Detroit Lakes and rolled into the ditch. Fossum was found not breathing and taken the hospital where he died.
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
kvrr.com
Police: Woman tried to light two people on fire in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a woman in Moorhead was arrested after attempting to light two people on fire. Twenty-five-year-old Kasondra Perez was arrested Friday. Police say Perez went to a home where she assaulted an acquaintance with a knife and tried to light two people on fire with lighter fluid.
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
valleynewslive.com
‘It could be difficult and costly’: Jesus statue vandalized at St. Mary’s Cathedral
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a place where many come to worship and find peace, a vandal created chaos and unease. On a Monday, a topless and barefoot woman went on a destructive path inside the cathedral where she destroyed a statue of Jesus. “We don’t want this...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man dead after snowmobile crash
ERIE TOWNSHIP, M.N.(Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is dead following a snowmobile crash in Erie Township Sunday, authorities say. Becker County Deputies were called to the intersection of County Hwy 32 and South Cotton Lake Rd. They say the caller reported that 34-year-old Scott Darrel Fossum rolled his snowmobile into the ditch, and that he was not breathing or wearing a helmet.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in weekend crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County)--A crash in Otter Tail County has reportedly left three people injured. According to the Minnesota Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by William Baumgart, 34, of Perham, was traveling eastbound on 460th St near Gorman, while a Toyota Sequoia, driven by Karlee Nelson, 30, of Waubun, was traveling westbound on US 10 when they collided in the intersection. Baumgart and Nelson both reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Nelson’s vehicle was also injured. All were taken to the hospital.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Commissioner John Strand: "We have too many guns in our culture"
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioner John Strand is talking about the number of guns owned by citizens. "We have too many guns in our culture, and everywhere you go, every crowd you go in, there's people with guns, and I didn't, you know that's changed over time. It's gotten more dangerous, more dangerous, real frankly you know why, because people don't know how not to use them. They don't know how to stop an argument with their brain, and they go the route of pulling out there weapons," said Strand.
valleynewslive.com
Parents, former staffers speak out on Fargo daycare safety concerns, complaints
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Parents and former staffers are speaking out tonight on a Fargo daycare that’s already found itself in hot water recently. This comes after a VNL investigation last week on Creative Strides on 12th Ave. S., as documents show state officials wrote four correction orders on the facility in just three months which found insufficient ratios and alleged child abuse by a staffer.
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff Investigating Missing City of Audubon Funds
AUDUBON, MN (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating alleged missing funds from the City of Audubon. Audubon clerk-treasurer Shallene Stephenson reported that the city was allegedly missing $7,235 in funds. According to the report filed on January 10th, Stephenson believes that the previous clerk wrote a check to herself.
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill being considered by lawmakers in Bismarck could eliminate the use of approval voting in Fargo elections. "The strategy in approval voting is to be the least polarizing, the least principled, the most, maybe agreeable, but agreeable on things that don't matter," said republican State Representative Ben Koppelman.
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Cass Public Health officials share details on city's Chicken Ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Cass Public Health officials spoke to WDAY Radio about the city's chicken ordinance. The rules surrounding ownership of chickens within city limits date back to May of 2017, when the City Commission changed Fargo's Municipal Code to allow residents to keep the animals. Frequently asked questions can be found by clicking here. General rules for the chicken ordinance include...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU to cut jobs and two colleges
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State University President David Cook announced that 34 and a half jobs and two colleges will be cut. This decision comes after months of planning when budget cuts were announced in the fall last year. The cuts that were announced will impact...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
