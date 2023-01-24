Read full article on original website
Basketball Highlights
Enjoy highlights from this weeks and last weekend from our area games on KNIA/KRLS. Indianola vs. Oskaloosa Girls Tuesday on 94.3 KNIA. Knoxville vs. Chariton boys and girls (Panthers vs. Cancer) Saturday 95.3 KNIA. Pella Christian boys vs. Des Moines Christian Monday 92.1 KRLS. Pella vs. Norwalk Friday KRLS2.
Central College Winter Sports Update – 1-26-22
The Central College men’s track and field team found itself at No. 18 in the USTFCCCA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Team Rating Index in the first week of its release Tuesday. Points in the National Team Rating Index are based off placement in the National Descending...
Local Girls Wrestlers to Compete at First-Ever State Qualifying Meet Friday
The first-ever officially sanctioned state qualifying meet for Iowa High School Girls Wrestling will be held this Friday across the state, with local athletes competing in central Iowa. The Pella girls team — also made up of athletes from Pella Christian and Knoxville, will head to the Iowa Events Center...
Pella Christian Boys Basketball’s Balanced Offensive Among Conference Leaders
A balanced approach on the offensive end of the floor has the Pella Christian boys basketball team among the Little Hawkeye Conference leaders in several statistical categories. The Eagles, who have been led in scoring by six different players through 15 games this season, are second in the league in...
Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athlete – Jack Bertrand Knoxville Boys Basketball – January 25, 2023
It seems the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is rolling now and the Panthers have a huge game Friday against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont for the conference title. Derek Cardwell talked with post player Jack Bertrand after Tuesday’s win over Centerville about how the team has come together this season on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
Strong 3rd Quarter Propels Eagles Boys Past DMC, Girls Offensive Faults in Loss
A strong third quarter sparked the Pella Christian boys basketball team past rival Des Moines Christian in a 53-46 win Monday night, while the Eagles girls squad struggled offensively in their 48-29 loss to the Class 3A #6 ranked Lions. Both games were broadcast live on 92.1 KRLS and on the Pella Christian YouTube channel.
Knoxville Basketball Travels To Centerville Tonight
After a long day and an emotional night Saturday at Panthers vs. Cancer, the Knoxville Basketball Squads will head to Centerville tonight. While the girls goal of winning the South Central Conference title have gone away, the Panthers can still dig in to finish runner-up and pile up wins before the stretch run begins. The Panthers have been turning up the defense lately allowing 44, 54 and 37 points in their last three wins. The boys still have a path to the South Central Conference title, and that is to win out, starting tonight against a team they dominated in the last meeting on December 16th. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he knows his team has been focused on one goal recently, and he is confident they will respond.
Central’s Van Gorp Earns Conference Women’s Basketball Honor
After a dominant week in the post, Central College’s Allison Van Gorp (sophomore, Pella, Pella Christian HS) was named the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, put up 44 points, 26 rebounds and eight blocks as Central pushed Simpson College...
Pella, Pella Christian Send Several to State Speech; PCM Adds Four Entries
The Tulip City High Schools continued their rich tradition of excellence as the Iowa High School Speech Association season kicked off with district contests Saturday. Both Pella and Pella Christian competed at South Tama High School, and Pella Community has 16 events advancing to State out of 19 entries, while the PCHS speech team entered eleven speech events with ten receiving I’s and advancing to the state event on February 4 at Cedar Rapids Washington.
Pella Christian Hosting Pella for Annual All-City Speech Night
Pella Christian High School will host the sixteenth annual All-City Speech Night tonight at 7:00 pm. The festival will showcase all the 2023 Large Group Speech events of both city high schools. A free-will donation will be taken to be divided between both schools. Click here for a full list of state qualifiers from Pella and PCHS.
Melcher-Dallas Boys Punch Ticket To BGC Semi-Finals
The Melcher-Dallas Boys Basketball Squad is on the semi-final round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament after a 54-49 win over Murray. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports the Saints had a bad 1st half and made up a 12 point deficit in the 3rd quarter to get the win. Owen Suntken scored 21 points with Logan Godgrey getting 18. Suntken also credited Max Enfield and Johnny Milburn for their defensive efforts.
Simpson Women’s Gymnastics Splits Triangular
The Simpson College women’s gymnastics team split a triangular at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse on Sunday, scoring a team score of 179.850. The Storm had their highest score of the season on beam with Baily Tessena winning her second career beam event with a 9.6. The Storm scored a 45.450 on floor, a 46.500 on vault, and a 40.875 on bars, and Avery Ingram won the all-around title with a score of 35.925. The hosts won the meet with a 188.225 and Hamline came in third with a 175.950.
State Jazz Contest Coming Saturday
Area high school jazz bands will perform at the Iowa High School Music Association State Festival this weekend. Pella High School will have three performing ensembles, starting with Pella Jazz I, at 10 a.m. in their home auditorium — all three will go consecutively until noon, with a break following the first performers. Knoxville will perform at 12:40 p.m. this Saturday at Pella High School as well. At the State Jazz Festival, bands attempt to receive Division I “superior” ratings, and is not a direct competition unlike the other contests throughout the winter season.
Several Local Baseball Coaches Recognized by IHSBCA
Several local baseball coaches and a former standout player were recognized at the annual Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Banquet this past weekend. Former Norwalk standout and MLB All-Star Joel Hanrahan was selected to the organization’s Hall of Fame. Joel was a 2x All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates and accumulated 441 career strikeouts in the majors over seven seasons. He was selected in the 2nd round of the MLB draft after graduating from Norwalk, where he was a 1999 All-State honoree. Hanrahan will be featured on this week’s KNIA/KRLS Radio Sport Page, that airs Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m. on KNIA/KRLS.
Twin Cedars Girls Head To The BGC Semi-Finals, Boys Win over Moulton-Udell
The Twin Cedars Girls Basketball Squad defeated Lamoni for the second time this season as the Sabers knocked off the Demons 40-37 in the quarterfinals of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. That means the Sabers will take on arch rival Melcher-Dallas in a semi-final on Thursday. The other semi pits Ankeny Christian against Diagonal. Both games will be played at Murray. The Twin Cedars Boys Basketball Squad roared back from 11 points down to post a 50-44 win over Moulton-Udell in the consolation round of the Bluegrass Conference Tournament. The Sabers trailed 41-30 and ended the game on a 20-3 run. Kail Arkema scored 16 points and Holden Roberts had 15.
Three from Knoxville, Several from Pleasantville Qualify for State Speech
Knoxville students performed well at the District Large Group Speech competition in Tama Saturday at South Tama High School. Brianna Murphy and Kaeding Phillips qualified for State Speech with their play called Two Friends at the End of the World according to Jakob Jehn, Speech coach at KHS. This play takes place during the final hours of the world before the moon crashes into it, ending all life. The two friends head to the local lake and have a conversation about life and friendship.
Knoxville School Board Discusses Baseball Field improvements
The Knoxville School Board met last night. The board approved an agreement with Pleasantville for mock trial and an inter-contract with Des Moines Public School. A discussion on baseball field improvements was held and the board considered an overnight trip request for the four students in the chorus to go to Wartburg College among other matters. The overnight trip was approved.
SCISWA Honors Students for Artwork on Calendar
Rick Hurt with the South Central Iowa Solid Waste Agency (SCISWA) said his organization puts out a calendar every year and they have done so for at least the last eight years. It is a calendar with a theme, which for 2023, was Composting. The calendar became a contest that drew around 550 entries from area third through fifth grade students in the SCISWA planning area, which covers Marion, Monroe, Lucas and Poweshiek counties.
Flag Essay Winners to be Featured on Let’s Talk Pella Today
Three Jefferson Intermediate School students were the winners in the annual U.S. Flag Essay Contest held by American Legion Post 89. Post Commander David Robbins says each year fifth graders from Pella and Pella Christian schools submit approximately 200 essays about the American Flag, and members of the local veterans group selects winners.
Merrietta (Curtis) Stanley
Merrietta’s wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned at this time for Merrietta (Curtis) Stanley, of Knoxville. Merrietta’s wishes were to be cremated. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting her family.
