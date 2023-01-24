It was just 183 years ago today, January 25, 1840, when Naval Officer Charles Wilkes, in charge of the Wilkes Expedition, sighted the Continent of Antarctica. Though the Russians have the claim in first sighting in the year 1820, Wilkes not only sighted the Continent, his expedition was to explore, and explore he did. Over 1,500 miles of coastline were chartered by Wilkes and his men, and he then continued onwards in his exploration.

1 DAY AGO