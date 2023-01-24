Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner's Fishnet Catsuit Is Sheer From Head to Toe
Kylie Jenner celebrated New Year's Eve in style, sporting the very same sheer, mesh Alaïa catsuit that Cardi B rocked in Miami at the end of November. Though she did branch out with a champagne-toned Mugler outfit for her mother's annual Christmas party, the 25-year-old has been sticking diligently to her all-black wardrobe since Paris Fashion Week.
Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts
Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
Doja Cat Covered Her Entire Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals
Fashion is art, and Doja Cat is the canvas. At least such was the case at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 runway extravaganza held at Petit Palais in Paris today, where the singer singlehandedly shut down the show with her out-of-this-world look. Owning her over-the-top style star status, Doja...
Kylie Jenner just wore a dress decorated with a lion's head. Why is PETA so happy?
Kylie Jenner attended the Schiaparelli runway show wearing a black dress with a lifelike lion's head on her shoulder. Here's what PETA thought.
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Kim Kardashian Showed Her Natural Hair, And I Legit Had No Clue This Is What She Looked Like
I'm actually surprised...
Keke Palmer’s First Maternity Shoot Is “Giving Masterpiece”
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Ever since actor Keke Palmer announced that she’s expecting her first child, the star has wasted no time delivering stylish maternity looks. The star—who is gaining Oscars buzz for her role in Nope—first broke the news while hosting on Saturday Night Live, when she revealed her baby bump by unbuttoning her camel Sportmax suit. She also walked the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards this month, where she rocked a silver sequin Michael Kors gown. Channeling major Rihanna energy, she’s proven that maternity style can still be incredibly stylish and striking.
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Drake flaunts a $2.2 million diamond chain that appears to have belonged to Pharrell in his new music video
The item was sold by Pharrell to an unknown buyer for $2.2 million on his auction site Joopiter in November.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
We Asked A Stylist: This Is The Most Flattering Hair Length For Women Over 40
Although makeup and skincare are some of the most effective methods for hiding your age and smoothing out wrinkles (read about skincare ingredients that reduce wrinkles!), getting the proper haircut to flatter your features is just as effective. A good haircut can have people guessing how old you are. So, treat yourself and get a new cut for the new year!
Dakota Johnson Calls Out Mom Melanie Griffith for Sharing Photos of Her on Social Media Without Consent
Dakota Johnson has publicly called out her mom Melanie Griffith for sharing photos of her on social media without her consent. Although the 33-year-old actor, who is best known for her starring role in Fifty Shades of Grey, is no stranger to the camera and does have her own social media profiles, she is pretty low-key when it comes to her online presence. It's no wonder then, that she had a few words to say about her mom's decision to share snaps of her online.
Doja Cat's Latest Makeup Look Took 5 Hours and 30,000 Crystals
If it wasn't already clear that Doja Cat is in her era of experimentation, allow her latest Fashion Week look to be proof. On Jan. 23, the rapper attended the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 show in Paris looking like an actual jewel, which seemed to be the point. For...
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On
Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
Menswear steals the show on a grey Golden Globes red carpet
It didn’t help that the red carpet was, in fact, grey. And that, like much of the UK, it was raining in Beverly Hills. And that the starriest of stars – Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rihanna – who we’ve come to bank on for kickstarting awards season with their reliably frou frou glamour, didn’t actually make it.
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Kylie Jenner doesn’t look happy after Irina Shayk pulls up in the same lion head dress
Isn't it just terrible when someone's wearing the same couture lion head dress as you?. In perhaps the most unrelatable scenario of all time, a straight-faced Kylie Jenner was seen watching on as Irina Shayk strutted the same black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show on Monday (23 January).
