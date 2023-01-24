ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Winter storm warning: How much snow, when does it get here and what's closed already?

By Jennie Key and Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 2 days ago

Click here for the latest updates on Wednesday's snowfall .

After Sunday's surprise snowstorm , and some quick flurries of snow Monday, more of the winter white stuff is headed our way.

The National Weather Service office at Wilmington issued a winter storm warning for portions of Southeast Indiana, and Southwest Ohio. The warning says heavy, wet snow mixed with some sleet at times is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are possible before precipitation changes to rain by Wednesday afternoon.

Northern Kentucky and other portions of Southeast Indiana and Southwest Ohio are under a winter weather advisory, which says wet snow is expected, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

When will it start to snow?

The weather service says snow and perhaps some sleet will overspread the area Tuesday night. The snow will begin to mix with rain Wednesday morning, changing to all rain by Wednesday afternoon. A period of heavy wet snow is forecast for the Wednesday morning commute.

How much snow is expected? Cincinnati forecast

Snow accumulations of 4-6 inches are possible through 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the weather service.

A graphic posted on the NWS Twitter account at 5 a.m. Tuesday shows the forecast for most of the region with the I-275 loop is 3-4 inches. Heavier snowfall is expected in northwestern Hamilton and Warren counties and Butler County. Southeast Indiana also falls with the 4-6 inch prediction band. Southern portions of Northern Kentucky are expected to see accumulations of 2-3 inches.

Schools are closings and delays in Greater Cincinnati

What is a winter storm warning?

A winter storm warning is a winter weather alert put out by the local National Weather Service office in Wilmington that indicates that heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours is expected. It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch.

A warning is more serious than a winter storm watch and an advisory. An advisory says, "be aware." A watch says, be prepared." A warning says, "take action."

How are road conditions expected to be?

Plan on slippery roads that could negatively impact the morning commute.

Despite temperatures near freezing Wednesday morning, heavy snow rates are expected to have major impacts on the morning commute. Even locations forecast to see 1-3" could still see snow-covered roads due to the heavy snowfall rates.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said crews in Southwest Ohio will be out starting at 11 p.m.Tuesday.

"If you must be out tomorrow, use caution and please give our plows plenty of room to work," officials tweeted.

More: Winter storm: How to prepare for snow, cold temperatures expected in Cincinnati

Who is in the warning area?

Counties in Indiana include Dearborn, Franklin and Ripley. Counties in Kentucky include Boone, Kenton and Campbell. Ohio counties include Butler, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren.

Who is under the winter weather advisory?

Several counties in Kentucky including Boone, Kenton and Campbell, portions of Southeast Indiana including Fayette, and Switzerland counties and parts of Southwest Ohio, including Clinton and Clermont counties are under a winter weather advisory from midnight Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The advisory says wet snow is expected, with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

What will the weather be the rest of the week?

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service at Wilmington.

Tuesday night: A low around 31. A chance of rain before 3 a.m., then snow. The snow could be heavy at times, and new snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Wednesday: A high near 40. Snow, possibly mixed with sleet before 9 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then rain likely after 1 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times, and new snow and sleet accumulation of 1-2 inches possible. Wednesday night: Cloudy, with a low around 32. Rain likely before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of snow. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 35. A slight chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow showers mainly after 2 p.m. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. A chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 p.m. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38 and breezy.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 42 and a chance of rain.

Monday: Cloudy, with a high near 35.

Comments / 44

Renee Cecchett
2d ago

Been a nice year so far. We will get dumped on sooner or layer. today is beautiful outside. won't last long

Reply
15
Darrell Martin
2d ago

is this about his accurate as your last apocalypse makeover of a blizzard that was predicted several weeks ago?

Reply(2)
7
Scoop44
2d ago

Is it me or over the last decade the news sends panic out for snow and just keep on and on with it I mean a frog pees on a light post it freezes school is cancelled 😃

Reply(1)
3
 

