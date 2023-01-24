ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

9&10 News

Michigan Relay Team Pulls Off INSANE Comeback Win After Runner Falls

You might want to keep an eye on the Michigan women’s track program this year. After pulling off a near miraculous win recently, you might be asking, “What else are they capable of?!”. During the women’s 4x400-meter relay race at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational in Ann Arbor on Jan....
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine recruiting report: Could Michigan still add to its 2023 class?

Jim Harbaugh’s status at Michigan for next year is now clear, and he and his staff are working diligently on building the program’s 2024 class. But that doesn’t mean the Wolverines are done in the 2023 class, either. They inked 23 prospects during the early signing period last month and will have an opportunity to add when the February signing period opens Wednesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
diehardsport.com

Michigan In Pursuit Of All-American Transfer DB Out Of SEC Program

According to Sam Webb, Michigan is in pursuit of transfer portal CB and All-American freshman Davison Igbinosun. Igbinosun, a New Jersey product, stared at Ole Miss this past season and was a top 150 recruit. The Wolverines lost DJ Turner and Gemon Green this offseason and are looking for DB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio

Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
chatsports.com

Michigan Football Report LIVE: Nyckoles Harbor & 2023 Recruiting Rumors, 2023 Defensive Depth Chart

Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game

Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Football Star's Car Stolen In Ann Arbor

Michigan running back Blake Corum reported a stolen vehicle. According to The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Corum filed a police report for a missing 2017 Camaro. The car was allegedly stolen from the parking garage outside his Ann Arbor home. Corum confirmed the theft while clarifying that the Camaro ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff

Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job.  Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
chelseaupdate.com

Jan. 29: ‘Animal Tracks’ Program at the Discovery Center

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathy Claflin for the information in this story and the Waterloo Natural History Association for sponsoring this program.) On Sunday, Jan. 29 the program Animal Tracks will take place from 2-3 p.m. at the Eddy Discovery Center. Are you curious about the tracks you...
CHELSEA, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE

