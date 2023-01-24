Read full article on original website
9&10 News
Michigan Relay Team Pulls Off INSANE Comeback Win After Runner Falls
You might want to keep an eye on the Michigan women’s track program this year. After pulling off a near miraculous win recently, you might be asking, “What else are they capable of?!”. During the women’s 4x400-meter relay race at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational in Ann Arbor on Jan....
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Stanford commit recaps positive official visit to Michigan
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are putting their final touches on the 2023 recruiting class while beginning to add to its 2024 group. Let’s break it down for you in today’s Recruiting Roundup:. Stanford DL commit recaps Michigan OV. One of the final players on Michigan’s 2023...
Wolverine recruiting report: Could Michigan still add to its 2023 class?
Jim Harbaugh’s status at Michigan for next year is now clear, and he and his staff are working diligently on building the program’s 2024 class. But that doesn’t mean the Wolverines are done in the 2023 class, either. They inked 23 prospects during the early signing period last month and will have an opportunity to add when the February signing period opens Wednesday.
diehardsport.com
Michigan In Pursuit Of All-American Transfer DB Out Of SEC Program
According to Sam Webb, Michigan is in pursuit of transfer portal CB and All-American freshman Davison Igbinosun. Igbinosun, a New Jersey product, stared at Ole Miss this past season and was a top 150 recruit. The Wolverines lost DJ Turner and Gemon Green this offseason and are looking for DB...
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
chatsports.com
Michigan Football Report LIVE: Nyckoles Harbor & 2023 Recruiting Rumors, 2023 Defensive Depth Chart
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With James Yoderu200bComment GO BLUE!. 8:08 PMMichigan Football Report With...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan updates injury status for Jett Howard ahead of Purdue game
Michigan gave an update on injured star Jett Howard ahead of its matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Howard suffered an ankle injury in Michigan’s win over Minnesota on Sunday. X-rays were negative, but Howard’s status going forward remains unknown. On Wednesday morning, a Michigan spokesman told...
Look: Michigan Football Star's Car Stolen In Ann Arbor
Michigan running back Blake Corum reported a stolen vehicle. According to The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Corum filed a police report for a missing 2017 Camaro. The car was allegedly stolen from the parking garage outside his Ann Arbor home. Corum confirmed the theft while clarifying that the Camaro ...
Jim Harbaugh Is Eyeing 2 Big Names For Michigan Staff
Earlier this month, Michigan fired quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. According to a report from Maize & Blue Review, Jim Harbaugh has already had discussions with potential replacements for the job. Harbaugh reportedly spoke to 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese about the job ...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area high school boys basketball rankings as of Jan. 26
Here is the latest edition of the top 10 Metro Detroit boys basketball rankings. Check back each Thursday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Detroit Catholic Central (6-6)
The Top-Ten Highest Rated Recruits Remaining On Michigan's Roster
Head Coach Jim Harbaugh has secured some highly-rated recruits during his time at Michigan, and these are the highest-rated recruits still on the active roster heading into 2023.
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Many Michigan chefs, restaurants named semifinalists for James Beard awards
More than a dozen metro Detroit chefs and restaurants were named as semifinalists for James Beard Awards. The list of semifinalists for awards in national and regional categories was released Wednesday. The James Beard Awards are considered the most prestigious honors in culinary excellence. The annual awards are considered the Oscars in the...
chelseaupdate.com
Jan. 29: ‘Animal Tracks’ Program at the Discovery Center
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathy Claflin for the information in this story and the Waterloo Natural History Association for sponsoring this program.) On Sunday, Jan. 29 the program Animal Tracks will take place from 2-3 p.m. at the Eddy Discovery Center. Are you curious about the tracks you...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
Storm forecast, timeline for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Jackson shows who flirts with 6 inches of snow
A decent sized snowstorm is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Far southeast Lower Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The...
See Washtenaw County school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI - Schools in Washtenaw County opted to get ahead of the weather in canceling school Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of inclement weather. For Ann Arbor Public Schools, the decision to close was based on ensuring the safety of students and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said. The...
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
