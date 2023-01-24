Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-28 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Upper Kuskokwim Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO NOON AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Some snow will mix in at times. Ice accumulation of a trace to 0.04 inches. * WHERE...Upper Kuskokwim Valley. * WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to noon AKST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become slick. Powerlines will accumulate ice.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Southern Seward Peninsula Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Seward Peninsula Coast. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Greatest accumulations will be across the Boston Hills, western Wyoming County, and the northern portions of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Traverse and Big Stone Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin; Southwest Carbon County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Extended period of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, except 8 to 10 inches over the Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains. Blowing snow expected with winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills and Southwest Carbon County. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in moderate snowfall. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below one-half mile at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Steese Highway summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Roads may be slick.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:50:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Decreasing air quality. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Decreasing air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...For the latest air quality conditions, air.now/gov.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 13:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Petroleum, Southwest Phillips by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Petroleum; Southwest Phillips WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Petroleum and Southwest Phillips Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches North Laramie Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 MPH. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Dawes County and Northern Sioux County. In Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County and North Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in moderate snowfall. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below one-half mile at times.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches along I-84 and up to 10 inches on the peaks. Breezy winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with blowing snow possible. Hazardous conditions will likely impact travel along the I-84 and Highway 204.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches for locations below 3000 feet. Above 3000 feet, total snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches. * WHERE...Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, Fernwood, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, St. Maries, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Motorists with plans to travel over Lookout Pass on Friday and Friday night should monitor pass conditions closely through Idaho 511. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulations will occur on Friday morning with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour. By Friday evening, 6 to 12 inches of accumulation are expected above 3000 feet. An additional 2 to 4 inches will likely fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning with rapidly falling temperatures.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Livingston Area, Northern Park, Paradise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Target Area: Livingston Area; Northern Park; Paradise Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Livingston Area, Northern Park, and Paradise Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult Friday into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. This includes the Bozeman Pass vicinity. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will increase tonight with snow becoming by Friday night. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted by snow packed roads and poor visibility.
Comments / 0