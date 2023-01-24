Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-16 03:08:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow with low visibility. North winds gusting to 35 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Over Elliott Highway Summits of the Central Interior. * WHEN...Until 6 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Snow drifts will form.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 01:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the Palouse. * WHERE...Genesee, Davenport, Moscow, Plummer, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Oakesdale, Cheney, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Tekoa, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Worley, and Rosalia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions during the morning commute especially on untreated roads and side streets.
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Eastern Highland, Frederick, Page, Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County; North Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches North Laramie Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 MPH. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Dawes County and Northern Sioux County. In Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County and North Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in moderate snowfall. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below one-half mile at times.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Steese Highway summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Roads may be slick.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Kalamazoo; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches or more from southern Allegan County to southern Van Buren County. * WHERE...Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Greatest accumulations will be across the Boston Hills, western Wyoming County, and the northern portions of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 12 and 24 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Backcountry activity will be impacted by snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will become difficult, including along on US-14, tonight through Saturday with snow packed roadways and poor visibility in snow and blowing snow.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 13:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Rosebud, Powder River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Northern Rosebud; Powder River WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 7 inches. * WHERE...Northern Rosebud and Powder River. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including US-212, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected late Friday into Friday night.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Red Lodge Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 12 inches. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Red Lodge Foothills. * WHEN...From Noon Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including US-212, will become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Southeastern Carbon WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Southeastern Carbon. * WHEN...From Noon Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall Friday night into Saturday.
