Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Wyoming Black Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-25 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Wyoming Black Hills WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, the Northern Black Hills. In Wyoming, the Wyoming Black Hills. * WHEN...From this evening through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Southern Erie, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Southern Erie; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake enhanced snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties. Greatest accumulations will be across the Boston Hills, western Wyoming County, and the northern portions of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions with poor visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dawes, North Sioux by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dawes; North Sioux WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 5 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches North Laramie Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 MPH. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Dawes County and Northern Sioux County. In Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County and North Laramie Range. * WHEN...From 11 AM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times in moderate snowfall. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility below one-half mile at times.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Up to 100 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Southeast Wyoming Today
Hurricane-force winds are expected to slam southeast Wyoming today, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "This is likely to be one of the more impactful strong wind events for the entire wind season, with wind gusts of 65 to potentially 100mph being possible where High Wind Warnings are present," the agency said.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Kalamazoo, Van Buren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Kalamazoo; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches or more from southern Allegan County to southern Van Buren County. * WHERE...Allegan, Van Buren and Kalamazoo counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Southeastern Carbon WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...Southeastern Carbon. * WHEN...From Noon Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall Friday night into Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Livingston Area, Northern Park, Paradise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Target Area: Livingston Area; Northern Park; Paradise Valley WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Livingston Area, Northern Park, and Paradise Valley. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult Friday into Saturday with roads becoming snow packed with poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. This includes the Bozeman Pass vicinity. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will increase tonight with snow becoming by Friday night. Morning and evening commutes will be impacted by snow packed roads and poor visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn, and Southern Rosebud. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Roads, including I-90, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bracken, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Bracken; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Kentucky and Central, South Central and Southwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches for locations below 3000 feet. Above 3000 feet, total snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches. * WHERE...Wallace, Mullan, Lookout Pass, Fernwood, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, Fourth Of July Pass, St. Maries, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Motorists with plans to travel over Lookout Pass on Friday and Friday night should monitor pass conditions closely through Idaho 511. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest accumulations will occur on Friday morning with snowfall rates up to an inch per hour. By Friday evening, 6 to 12 inches of accumulation are expected above 3000 feet. An additional 2 to 4 inches will likely fall overnight Friday into Saturday morning with rapidly falling temperatures.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 08:15:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy and Eastern Grant Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, and sleet will overspread the area most likely between 7 AM and 10 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. Rain will freeze on a few surfaces before temperatures rise above freezing by late in the day. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:08:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse LOCALLY HEAVY SNOW FRIDAY FOLLOWED BY BLUSTERY NORTH WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph on the Palouse. * WHERE...Genesee, Davenport, Moscow, Plummer, Coeur d`Alene, Hayden, Oakesdale, Cheney, Fairfield, Post Falls, Potlatch, Rockford, Spokane Valley, Tekoa, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Worley, and Rosalia. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions during the morning commute especially on untreated roads and side streets.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 14:31:00 AKST Expires: 2023-01-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow. Visibility will be reduce to one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Steese Highway summits. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Roads may be slick.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fayette Ridges, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Fayette Ridges; Westmoreland Ridges WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Pennsylvania. Portions of northern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Melville Foothills, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Target Area: Melville Foothills; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 6 PM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12 inches expected for most areas. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel conditions, especially for the Friday evening and Saturday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will increase late tonight and spread over the area Friday. Roads may quickly turn slick as temperatures drop late Friday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night into Saturday.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 13:58:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-26 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas; San Diego County Deserts WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and Orange County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0