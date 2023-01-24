Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jan. Freya Study Club
Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
wichitaonthecheap.com
Botanica, the Wichita Garden’s Garage Sale
Botanica the Wichita Garden is cleaning out some of its storage sheds and having a Pop Up Rummage sale Thursday, January 26th, and Friday, January 27th from 10a to 2p (while supplies last). Its FREE to attend. Pop-Up Rummage Sale at Botanica Details:. 10a to 2p. In Lotus Hall. Please...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Journal Tribune
Whatever happened to the "Netflix" TV series filmed in Newkirk?
Years ago, Kay County as abuzz with reports that a Netflix TV series would be filming in Newkirk, Oklahoma. In August 2019 the Courier-Traveler, a newspaper publication based out of Ark City and covering news in the Ark City / Newkirk area reported that the Netflix series would be filming that year with a release date of February 2020.
Wellington Daily News
Taking a Shot at Shot Show
For the second year in a row, Powder & String Outfitters, Wellington’s local full-service firearm shop, attended the exclusive Shot Show in Las Vegas. Owner Kip Etter was excited to return to Wellington with the newest vendor and product information. With over 100,000 attendees, Shot Show is the largest...
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
Wichita’s “Connie the Riveter” celebrates 98th birthday
Wichita is home to the B-29 Superfortress Doc because of its place in aviation history, the men and women who built the World War II military aircraft. One of the original riveters was one of those who volunteered to help restore Doc, and she still volunteers at the B-29 Doc Hangar and Visitor's Center.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High
The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
How to measure snow properly
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service measures snowfall amounts in a particular way. It is something you can do at your home as long as you have a place that is in the open but blocked from the wind. The Wichita NWS office posted a message on social media asking for the public […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
Angry deputy threw down man because he was ‘tired of waiting’ for him to leave: affidavit
A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office detective decided to investigate Cameron Zane’s conduct after reviewing Zane’s own report about the gas station incident, the affidavit says.
KAKE TV
3 hurt, 1 critically, in crash hear Haysville
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - Three people have been hurt, one of them critically, in a crash near Haysville. Emergency crews responded at around 9 a.m. Monday to the report of a possible head-on collision on Broadway near 63rd Street South. Lt. Tim Forshee with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said both drivers and a passenger were transported to a local hospital.
KAKE TV
Derby High School evacuated after grenade discovered
Derby High School was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon after a grenade was discovered at the school. A Derby school spokesperson said a student reported seeing an image on social media of another student having a grenade at school. An investigation started and the student with the grenade told authorities the device was not live.
Kellogg crash cleared away, traffic flowing again
1:30 p.m. UPDATE: The crash scene has been cleared away, and traffic is flowing again. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Drivers heading west on Kellogg over the noon hour Wednesday are having to practice patience. Traffic is down to one lane as police work a non-injury crash near Kellogg and Sycamore. Cameras along Kellogg show westbound […]
Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
Winter weather advisory into mid-week
Wintry weather returns and skims southern parts of the area through Tuesday.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter mix then snow through tonight, mild by Friday
Snow, maybe mixed with a little rain this afternoon then all snow tonight. Slick spots for the Tuesday evening commute and a slippery Wednesday morning drive.
