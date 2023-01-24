Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WichitaTed RiversWichita, KS
Dog accidentally shoots man: Kansas deputy finds 32-year-old hunter dead in his carSan HeraldWichita, KS
24-Year-Old Wichita mom left three children home alone, endangering their lives in a smoke-filled homeEdy ZooWichita, KS
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensWichita, KS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Andover Central rolls past Trinity Academy in NIT
The Andover Central Jaguar girls’ basketball team is one win away from the finals of the 47th Newton Invitational Tournament with a 55-15 win over Wichita Trinity Academy. “My have girls have sat, they didn’t play a game last week, since the Friday before and they were pretty excited to get back on the floor and get somebody else other than themselves,” Central coach Stana Jefferson said. “Defensively, they did a great job talking. Our best offense is our defense. I have some pretty quick girls that can stay up on the ball. If they can keep using that to our advantage, we can keep getting better.”
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic set out to be ahead of the curve with tourney’s creation
30 years ago, then El Dorado athletic director, John Blazek, had an idea, so he went to then girls’ head coach, Fran Martin, and she was all ears. “I wanted to be proactive, never reactive,” Blazek said. “There weren’t a lot of girl tournaments and we really had a lot of success with our boys tournament.”
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Kaden McDaniel fuels Augusta as Orioles rally again, tops El Dorado in OT
EL DORADO – Augusta’s games of late have followed an identical script:. So, when El Dorado opened the third quarter Tuesday night by extending its eight-point halftime lead to 10, the Orioles refused to panic. At halftime, senior Kaden McDaniel had a simple directive:. Get me the ball.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Orioles steal Baldwin Invitational in OT
Going to Baldwin every year has been good to the Augusta boys’ basketball team and on Saturday, that success continued. Augusta needed overtime but they knocked off Girard, 55-49 to win the BIT championship for the eighth time. The tournament had six schools participating this season, putting the tournament into a round-robin to find a pool winner who would advance to the championship game.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High
The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
Wichita basketball player named McDonald’s All-American
The most celebrated postseason high school All-American game, the McDonald's All-American Game, released its roster, and a local basketball player found his name on the list.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
KWCH.com
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
KWCH.com
Chilly with less wind Thursday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
How The Eagle calculated response times of the Wichita Police Department
The data included several pieces of information about each call, including the call time, address, priority type, the time police were dispatched and the time an officer arrived on scene.
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Richard Dean Schlegel
Richard Dean Schlegel passed away peacefully on Jan. 17 in Wichita, Kansas, with his daughte…
Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
Best state to drive in? Kansas ranks in the top 10, but Wichita is another story
A survey recently gave the Sunflower State high marks for best states to drive, but an analysis of cities released last year put Wichita at 34th for worst drivers.
QuikTrip development in Newton approved
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
WIBW
Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
Newest featured neighborhood picks name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
foxkansas.com
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
Comments / 0