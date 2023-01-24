ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, KS

butlercountytimesgazette.com

Andover Central rolls past Trinity Academy in NIT

The Andover Central Jaguar girls’ basketball team is one win away from the finals of the 47th Newton Invitational Tournament with a 55-15 win over Wichita Trinity Academy. “My have girls have sat, they didn’t play a game last week, since the Friday before and they were pretty excited to get back on the floor and get somebody else other than themselves,” Central coach Stana Jefferson said. “Defensively, they did a great job talking. Our best offense is our defense. I have some pretty quick girls that can stay up on the ball. If they can keep using that to our advantage, we can keep getting better.”
ANDOVER, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Lady Cat Classic set out to be ahead of the curve with tourney’s creation

30 years ago, then El Dorado athletic director, John Blazek, had an idea, so he went to then girls’ head coach, Fran Martin, and she was all ears. “I wanted to be proactive, never reactive,” Blazek said. “There weren’t a lot of girl tournaments and we really had a lot of success with our boys tournament.”
EL DORADO, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Kaden McDaniel fuels Augusta as Orioles rally again, tops El Dorado in OT

EL DORADO – Augusta’s games of late have followed an identical script:. So, when El Dorado opened the third quarter Tuesday night by extending its eight-point halftime lead to 10, the Orioles refused to panic. At halftime, senior Kaden McDaniel had a simple directive:. Get me the ball.
AUGUSTA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Orioles steal Baldwin Invitational in OT

Going to Baldwin every year has been good to the Augusta boys’ basketball team and on Saturday, that success continued. Augusta needed overtime but they knocked off Girard, 55-49 to win the BIT championship for the eighth time. The tournament had six schools participating this season, putting the tournament into a round-robin to find a pool winner who would advance to the championship game.
AUGUSTA, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High

The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Chilly with less wind Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several. Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down...
WICHITA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Richard Dean Schlegel

Richard Dean Schlegel passed away peacefully on Jan. 17 in Wichita, Kansas, with his daughte…
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Newton to get a QuikTrip in 2024

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Newton City Commission has taken action that will let QuikTrip build one of its popular gas station/convenience stores close to Interstate 135. On Tuesday night, the Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. A Google map of the area shows […]
NEWTON, KS
Hutch Post

QuikTrip development in Newton approved

NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Car collides with school bus Monday afternoon in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car collided with a school bus transporting five children Monday afternoon on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday at 53rd and Hillside streets. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010 Dodge Charger that was eastbound...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 injured in a crash on South Broadway between Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were injured in a crash on Broadway between Wichita and Haysville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 6100 blk. of S. Broadway. Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN News that one person was critically injured. Another was seriously injured. If you are traveling between Haysville and Wichita, traffic on […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newest featured neighborhood picks name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Residents in the seventh and newest featured neighborhood in southeast Hutchinson voted on their neighborhood name during a Jan. 24 meeting. Residents selected the name, “The Founders Neighborhood,” recognizing the neighborhood’s history and area where several early civic leaders lived in Hutchinson. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
foxkansas.com

Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center

Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
WICHITA, KS

