butlercountytimesgazette.com
Kaden McDaniel fuels Augusta as Orioles rally again, tops El Dorado in OT
EL DORADO – Augusta’s games of late have followed an identical script:. So, when El Dorado opened the third quarter Tuesday night by extending its eight-point halftime lead to 10, the Orioles refused to panic. At halftime, senior Kaden McDaniel had a simple directive:. Get me the ball.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Andover Central rolls past Trinity Academy in NIT
The Andover Central Jaguar girls’ basketball team is one win away from the finals of the 47th Newton Invitational Tournament with a 55-15 win over Wichita Trinity Academy. “My have girls have sat, they didn’t play a game last week, since the Friday before and they were pretty excited to get back on the floor and get somebody else other than themselves,” Central coach Stana Jefferson said. “Defensively, they did a great job talking. Our best offense is our defense. I have some pretty quick girls that can stay up on the ball. If they can keep using that to our advantage, we can keep getting better.”
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Augusta, Circle boys’ take home tourney titles
ANTHONY, Kansas—Sometimes, it’s now how you start but how you finish. For the Circle Thunderbirds, they finished with a bang in the 52nd annual Roadrunner Classic as Trevor Cowman scored a jumper with 9.1 seconds to beat Wellington and win the tournament finals on Saturday night. “We got...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic set out to be ahead of the curve with tourney’s creation
30 years ago, then El Dorado athletic director, John Blazek, had an idea, so he went to then girls’ head coach, Fran Martin, and she was all ears. “I wanted to be proactive, never reactive,” Blazek said. “There weren’t a lot of girl tournaments and we really had a lot of success with our boys tournament.”
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Cat Classic starts on Thursday at El Dorado High
The 30th annual Lady Cat Classic kicks off on Thursday with host El Dorado coming off a big win over rival Augusta this past week. Seven of the eight teams participated in last year’s tournament that saw Goddard beat Mill Valley in the championship game, 41-31. Emeree Zars of Mill Valley was picked as the tournament’s MVP. Goddard’s Maycee James was the tournament’s top player.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Jan. Freya Study Club
Freya Study Club members gathered at the Kansas Oil Museum on Friday, January 20, 2023, to enjoy dessert and an entertaining talk by Warren Martin. Hostesses were Paula Pepperd, Cherrie Kehler, and Deb Wheeler. Tables were decorated with yellow tablecloths and sunflowers to celebrate Kansas Day coming up at the end of the month. Delicious fruit pies were served along with coffee and ice water.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Community Gift Giving
The Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit 81 in El Dorado recently showed their dedication to the local community by delivering Christmas gifts to Veteran residents at three nursing homes in the area. The three homes were LakePoint El Dorado, El Dorado Care and Rehabilitation and Homestead of El Dorado.
