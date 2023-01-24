The Andover Central Jaguar girls’ basketball team is one win away from the finals of the 47th Newton Invitational Tournament with a 55-15 win over Wichita Trinity Academy. “My have girls have sat, they didn’t play a game last week, since the Friday before and they were pretty excited to get back on the floor and get somebody else other than themselves,” Central coach Stana Jefferson said. “Defensively, they did a great job talking. Our best offense is our defense. I have some pretty quick girls that can stay up on the ball. If they can keep using that to our advantage, we can keep getting better.”

